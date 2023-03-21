Foods that when consumed in the morning, can help revitalize the kidneys and foods to avoid

Apples

Your kidneys are two bean-shaped organs located on either side of your spine, beneath your ribcage, and behind your abdomen. It is a vital organ in the body, performing essential functions such as eliminating debris and excess fluid, regulating the body's mineral and fluid levels, and producing the hormone that regulates blood pressure.

According to a publication by Medicalnewstoday, when the kidneys are affected, the results can occasionally be fatal. Fortunately, individuals whose kidney functions have been impaired by one or more health conditions can improve their condition by consuming more kidney-friendly foods.



Increasing your consumption of renal-friendly foods will ensure that your kidney functions are improved and that you consume the proper amount of protein, calories, vitamins, and minerals each day. Since the foods typically consumed first thing in the morning have profound effects on health, what are some morning foods that can help revitalize the kidneys? They are summarized below:



Fruits



According to a Healthline article, apples are nutrient-dense and their high consumption is known to help prevent and treat certain diseases. Their high levels of nutrients such as antioxidants, vitamin C, and pectin, a soluble fibre that lowers cholesterol and glucose levels, are known to enhance kidney function.



Berries

Consuming berries such as blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and cranberries in the morning can also revitalize your kidneys. They are rich in fiber, vitamin C, and potent antioxidant compounds, so consuming a lot of them can help revitalize your kidneys and provide other health benefits, such as protection against cancer and cardiovascular disease and a boost to your mental health.



Fish



The omega-3 fatty acid content of oily fish such as salmon, mackerel, tuna, herring, and sardines is extraordinarily high. Omega-3 fatty acids are also known to help reduce triglyceride levels and lower blood pressure, which in turn protects your kidneys from the added pressure that high blood pressure can cause.



Spinach



As a verdant green vegetable, spinach is extremely nutritious. According to a publication by Healthline, it is an exceptional source of vitamins A, C, and K, folate, and magnesium, among other nutrients. It is also a moderate source of beta-carotene, which can considerably enhance the health of your immune system and safeguard your eyesight.

Leeks



Onions are particularly beneficial for people with chronic kidney disease due to their low potassium content. In addition, onions are loaded with flavonoids, which have been shown to protect the kidneys and heart. Onions are also an excellent source of chromium, a mineral that helps increase the body's metabolic rate.



Avoidable dietary ingredients



In addition to the foods listed above, you may need to limit your consumption of certain foods to maintain healthy kidneys. Salty foods, potassium-rich foods such as bananas, whole-grain bread, and tomatoes, high-protein foods such as dairy products and meat, and phosphorus-rich foods such as dark-colored beverages, packaged foods, and nuts are examples of such foods.