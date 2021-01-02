For all who draw the sword will die by the sword – John Mahama and Ofosu Ampofo

Former President John Mahama and NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

Let not John Dramani Mahama and Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo pretend not to know what Jesus Christ said to Apostle Peter when he pulled his sword and slashed off the ear of one of those people come to arrest Jesus Christ.

John Dramani Mahama as a member of the Baptist Church, be he a true or a carnal Christian, and Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, an Elder in the Pentecost Church, cannot tell me they have never heard about the story of Jesus warning that he who draws the sword dies by the sword.



In Matthew 26:51-53, it reads, 51 At this, one of Jesus’ companions drew his sword and struck the servant of the high priest, cutting off his ear. 52 “Put your sword back in its place, Jesus said to him. “For all who draw the sword will die by the sword. 53 Are you not aware that I can call on My Father, and He will at once put at My disposal more than twelve legions of angels?"



Therefore, for John Mahama plotting the deaths of innocent Ghanaians by resorting to unleashing his legions of NDC vampires on innocent Ghanaians, destroying properties and causing mayhem, resulting in the perishing of innocent lives, he will suffer the same fate, according to my understanding of Jesus Christ.



Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, a disgraceful Church of Pentecost Elder, directing the NDC scumbags to set markets ablaze, kidnap innocent people, kill innocent people and insult innocent people, stand guilty of causing harm to others hence will suffer the same murderous fate he wishes for others.

For want of power, these two individual Christians and the NDC hierarchy are goading their supporters to inflict maximum injuries, destructions and death on innocent Ghanaians without knowing they stand to be paid in their own coin sooner or later.



Will John Mahama, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and their little-minded multitude of NDC supporters understand that if you throw a ball to the wall it bounces back to you? Jesus had nicely explained it as quoted above.



Therefore, as there is reaction to any action, the NDC leaders who are inciting their less intelligent supporters to take to lawless actions in aspiration of gaining political power to embezzle State funds must bear in mind that they will surely suffer proportionate punishment according to the expressed view by Jesus Christ.



If they have spilt any innocent blood in their quest for power and wealth, they will stand accountable for their actions one day, which must be sooner anyway.