For failure to accept the reality and truth, many Ghanaians make themselves minions!

The flag of Ghana

Who is a minion, to start with? A minion is “a person who is not important and who has to do what another person of higher rank orders them to do”.

Let my Ghanaian compatriots understand from today forward that any successful country on the face of this planetary earth was built on the sweat and blood of their people as well as on their strict application and adherence to the laws in place.



Nothing thrives in a vacuum. Similarly, no country can prosper without the people therein in obeying the laws in place and working harder towards achieving the common set objectives.



The most advanced western countries have emerged successful because of their citizens’ obedience to the laws and the nations’ strict application and enforcement of the laws.



Give any human being unfettered liberty to do whatever they want. They will in less than no time remove your whole arm even though, you may have offered them just a finger.



Ghana, my country of birth, is wobbling in social-political-economic stagnation all because of the near-absolute lack of enforcement of the laws.

Nobody wants to obey the laws, especially the politicians, traditional overlords and the well-to-do in the society. This is why the country is not advancing in the pace the few discerning Ghanaians will expect from her.



This publication came into being as a result of a telephone conversation I had with someone in Ghana in the evening of Monday, July 31, 2023. In the course of the conversation, the person said, now many NPP members are confused and vacillating on the choice of who to vote for, between Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng aka Alan Cash.



I immediately interjected, told the person that Alan Cash does not come any close and that I am for Kennedy Agyapong and the choice must be between Dr. Bawumia and Kennedy.



The person then said, “Many people are scared of Kennedy. They say he is too strict”



At this juncture, I took over the conversation and lectured the person on why Kennedy in Ghana’s current and past circumstances, is best suited for the post of president.

Kennedy has a proven track-record as an honest person who stands taller than any of his rivals without NDC flag bearer Mr John Dramani Mahama coming any closer within the imaginary demarcated 100-kilometre radius.



Kennedy is a pragmatist and comes readily with solutions to most of the problems besetting, and dragging, Ghana, backwards. Kennedy is a believer in meritocracy, thus, gives positions to those who qualify to fill them but not on the nonsensical “whom you know” basis as known to be shamefully in operation in Ghana since the very inception of her political independence from the British colonialists.



If Kennedy is seen to be too strict because of his love of enforcing the laws to get everybody behave themselves to do the right thing by avoiding breaches of the law to get the nation going, why should you go for a softie who may preside over same rot of lawlessness that is militating against the progress of Ghana?



Ghana’s water bodies, arable and fertile lands and forests, all sources of life, have come under the mighty destructive axe to the detriment of the nation and the people yet, nobody has a solution to end the destruction. Do we want the nation to continue down such a slippery calamitous slop to her death? No and no!



Sorry, time is not on my side so I will end here without being able to express myself as I would like to.

However, let Ghanaians know that you can’t eat your cake and have it. We cannot expect to have a prosperous Ghana that comes with a better standard of living for all, without having someone who will enforce the obedience of Ghana laws.



Ghana’s major problem is lack of enforcement of the laws.



Once the laws are stringently enforced, all others will fall into place to bring about the speedy advancement of Ghana.



If Kennedy is feared by people for simply being strict, honest and fair, then, it is him who can be the best president to bring about prosperity to Ghana.



I write and speak from experience. I am always honest with Ghanaians hence probably hated by some dishonest politicians, academics, well-to-do persons and traditional overlords among whom could be said to be the Ceremonial Head of Asanteman, formerly the Asante Kingdom or Asante Confederacy.

Failing to accept the truth and the reality, Ghanaians will continually be taken for rough ride, if not fools, by the politicians, especially, by the notorious NDC propagandists.