Formalising Ghanaian businesses: The key to attracting investors and accessing affordable capital

Ghana has stood as a beacon of entrepreneurial dynamism over the years. The nation's entrepreneurial spirit not only thrives but is evolving rapidly, giving rise to a diverse wave of startups and small businesses spanning a multitude of industries.

From tech-savvy innovators pioneering cutting-edge solutions to dedicated artisans showcasing their crafts, Ghana's business landscape is brimming with untapped potential and boundless creativity.



These Ghanaian entrepreneurs, fueled by a unique fusion of innovation, resilience, and a deep commitment to local development, epitomize the essence of the country's entrepreneurial ecosystem. They are the visionaries with aspirations to reshape industries, generate employment opportunities, and propel economic growth.



They are the daring risk-takers who venture into uncharted territories, bringing their ideas to life with unwavering determination.



Yet, amid the backdrop of global competition and ever-evolving markets, fully realizing the potential of these dynamic individuals hinges on a transformative and pivotal step – the formalization of their businesses. While informality offers flexibility and agility in the early stages, it can ultimately become a hindrance to sustainable growth and the attraction of much-needed investment.



For Ghanaian entrepreneurs, formalization signifies more than just a shift in status; it embodies a profound commitment to professionalism, accountability, and the adoption of global best practices. It signifies a transition from the realm of informality, where businesses often operate without clear legal structures or financial transparency, to a realm of certainty and reliability.



This article delves into why formalizing businesses is not merely an option but an imperative for Ghanaian entrepreneurs. It explores how this critical step unlocks access to capital, fosters transparency and accountability, and positions these businesses to thrive on the global stage.



Furthermore, it underscores the significant role that formalization plays in igniting Ghana's entrepreneurial spirit and propelling its businesses into an exciting new era of growth and prosperity.



Formalising your business



The informality challenge: Ghanaian entrepreneurs often embark on their business journeys driven by innovation and resourcefulness, initiating their enterprises as informal entities. While this approach has its merits in the early stages, it presents substantial challenges when seeking external investment.

Informal businesses typically lack the requisite documentation, legal structures, and financial transparency that investors demand. This informality not only hinders access to capital but also restricts growth prospects.



Unlocking access to capital and affordable funds: One of the most significant benefits of formalizing a business is the enhanced access to capital. Formal businesses can tap into various funding sources, including venture capital, angel investors, bank loans, and even the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).



In the current climate of high borrowing costs, the GSE emerges as an attractive option for accessing affordable funds. Through the issuance of bonds and other fixed-income instruments on the GSE, businesses can secure cost-effective capital for expansion and growth. The GSE provides a platform for raising long-term funds, making it a compelling choice for entrepreneurs looking to



minimize financing expenses.



Legal framework and business registration: To formalize their businesses, Ghanaian entrepreneurs should consider registering their companies with the relevant government authorities, such as the Registrar General's Department.



Various business structures are available, including sole proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability companies (LLCs), and more. The choice of structure depends on the entrepreneur's objectives and requirements.



Transparency and accountability: Formalization extends beyond legalities; it instills a culture of transparency and accountability within the organization. Maintaining precise financial records, adhering to tax regulations, and adhering to industry standards become imperative. Investors highly value these qualities as they minimize risks and bolster confidence in the business.



Growth and scalability: Formalised businesses are inherently better positioned for growth and scalability. With the right structures in place, entrepreneurs can focus on strategic planning, innovation, and expanding their market reach. This enhanced scalability is attractive to investors searching for opportunities that promise substantial returns on their investments.



Investor perspective: From an investor's perspective, formalization signals a commitment to professionalism and sustainability. It mitigates uncertainty and the potential for legal disputes, thereby enhancing the security of investments. Investors are more inclined to engage with entrepreneurs who have taken the initiative to formalize their ventures, as it reflects a serious approach to business development.

Who are the investors?



Investors are individuals, institutions, or entities that provide financial resources or capital to Ghanaian entrepreneurs and businesses to support their growth and development. Investors can take various forms, including:



Venture capitalists: These are individuals or firms that invest in early-stage or high-potential startups in exchange for equity or ownership stakes in the companies.



Angel investors: Angel investors are typically high-net-worth individuals who invest their funds into startups or small businesses, often in exchange for equity.



Private equity firms: Private equity firms invest in established businesses to help them grow and improve operations. They may acquire a significant ownership stake in the companies they invest in.



Banks and financial institutions: Traditional banks and financial institutions may provide loans, credit lines, or other forms of debt financing to businesses for various purposes, including expansion and working capital.



Stock market investors: When referring to the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) as an option for cheap funds, some individuals and institutions buy shares (equity), or bonds (debt securities) issued by publicly traded companies on the stock exchange. These investors provide capital to businesses in exchange for ownership shares or interest payments.



Government and development agencies: In some cases, government bodies or development agencies may provide grants, subsidies, or other forms of financial support to businesses with specific social or economic development goals. Investors play a crucial role in the growth and development of businesses by providing the necessary capital to fund operations, expand into new markets, develop new products or services, and create jobs. Attracting investors is often a key objective for entrepreneurs and businesses seeking to achieve their growth ambitions.



Pension fund investments: An opportunity for Ghanaian entrepreneurs

Another opportunity for Ghanaian entrepreneurs lies in the realm of pension fund investments.



In recent times, pension funds in Ghana have predominantly allocated their investments to traditional options such as bank fixed deposits, government bonds, and the stock market.



However, allowable investment areas for pension funds include alternative investments. Alternative investments encompass a range of options, including:



Real Estate Investment Trusts/Funds



Private Equity Funds



External Investment in securities



Others



By formalizing your business, you open a compelling case for discussion with pension fund managers. Your formalized business can serve as an attractive investment area for pension funds, diversifying their portfolios and potentially offering higher returns. As of June 2023, pension funds in Ghana hold a significant value of over GHS30 Billion, presenting a substantial pool of



capital that could be channeled into formalized businesses.

In conclusion, the formalization of businesses represents a pivotal step for Ghanaian entrepreneurs striving to attract investors and achieve sustainable growth. It not only unlocks access to capital but also fosters transparency, accountability, and scalability.



By embracing formalization, entrepreneurs position themselves as serious contenders in the global business arena, driving economic growth and leaving a lasting impact on Ghana's business landscape. As Ghana continues to emerge as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, formalization remains the key to unleashing its full potential. Institutions such as UMB Investment Holdings



Ltd are always available to assist with the processes. Entrepreneurs can also contact the writer of this article for guidance.



