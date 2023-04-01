Former President John Dramani Mahama

In all sincerity and without any intention to be disrespectful, former President John Dramani Mahama has no statesmanship in him. He speaks carelessly anytime anywhere. He needs serious guidance.

The Free Senior High School policy is not 100% yet it has given hope educational hope to many families and young ones who may never have had the opportunity to enjoy senior high school or secondary school education.



It is better to eat "food that dogs won't even eat" today just to gain a hopeful future than not to eat food that dogs won't eat but have no hope for a good future. Formal education may not be a guarantee for a person's greatness in life but it is undebatably true that in the 21st century, it adds a lot to man's progress.



In all, what has been the personal contribution of the former president to Bole Senior High School in terms of providing quality food for the students? Absolutely nothing. Why has he not personally given any quality food assistance to the school in Bole, his hometown?

A year to the 2016 election, thus, in 2015, Akufo-Addo-led NPP had already gone a long way in telling Ghanaians what alternative Government (policies and programs) we were ready and dedicated to offering. This is vision. It was not mere sarcastic rhetoric spewed to dent the good image of state policies and programs. Tell the people what difference you're bringing on board.



The Free Senior High School policy is faced with dire challenges. Yes, accepted. But, it will be unintelligent to argue that the policy as a whole should be scrapped. In the process of its implementation and administration, the challenges, as they arise are given the needed attention, consultations made and preferable solutions considered for policy improvement.



This is what the Akufo-Addo-led NPP Government is good at and is doing to the best interest of Ghana in the name of nationalism. As a former president and statesman, H.E John Dramani Mahama must repent from his old ways of sarcastic rhetoric. He must acknowledge that he is no mere person in this Republic. His tongue must be elderly-guided.