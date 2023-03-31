From cheers to fears: The grim outlook for tertiary graduates in a struggling economy

A file photo

During the month of March, numerous tertiary institutions in the country celebrated their final-year students' transition into the workforce through graduation ceremonies.

These ceremonies were joyous occasions, marking the culmination of hard work and dedication by the graduates and their families.



While some students had financial support from their families, others had to overcome significant obstacles to reach this point, making their achievements even more remarkable.



However, despite these accomplishments, the current economic hardship and substantial employment gap in the country raise concerns about their future prospects.



Although the mandatory national service program can create a sense of hope for employment prospects, the government's inability to consistently pay timely national service allowances is a clear indication of what truly lies ahead.



This is indeed worrisome for these young graduates who are poised to enter the job market, considering the amount of time and resources invested in

their education.



It is crucial for the government and other stakeholders to examine the education system and employment landscape in the country, which are two crucial pillars of any country's development.



They should work to bridge the significant employment disparity that exists in Ghana, especially for graduates who face many challenges in obtaining employment.



Efforts must be made to enhance the economic circumstances that impede graduates from obtaining employment. The government and other stakeholders must collaborate to create policies and programs that address this issue.



One possible solution is to provide technical and vocational training. This type of training can help prepare young individuals for jobs that are in demand, providing them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed.

Technical and vocational training can also provide an opportunity for young individuals to pursue their interests and passions, giving them a sense of purpose and direction.



By investing in technical and vocational training and creating policies and programs that support employment opportunities for young individuals, the government and other stakeholders can help ensure that young people have equal opportunities to thrive.



By doing so, we can avoid crushing their dreams and hopes and instead, help them achieve their full potential.