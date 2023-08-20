From volunteer to Chief Operating Officer: Fafali Organisation announces remarkable leadership journey

Atsriku Selase, the elected Chief Operating Officer of the Fafali Organisation

In a heartwarming testament to the power of dedication and passion, Fafali Organisation has on May 10, 2023, announced the appointment of their new Chief Operating Officer (COO), Atsriku Selase. What makes this appointment truly extraordinary is that Atsriku Selase began his journey with the organisation as a humble volunteer and intern.

Through his never-ending commitment and remarkable achievements as the volunteer coordinator, Selase has proven that hard work, determination, and a deep-rooted belief in the organization’s mission can pave the way to unprecedented success.



Chief Executive Officer of the Fafali Organisation, Senyo Sosu shared with the media what this means to the Fafali Organisation going forward and his excitement to see one of their own, go through the ranks.



“It is with great joy that I announce Atsriku Selase as the new Chief Operating Officer of the Fafali Organization. In this role, Selase will see to the day-to-day running of the operations of the organization. In this new chapter for our organization, having a young and exuberant figure with new ideas take up a leadership position as such only shows the progress of our organization and the direction in which we intend to go,” Senyo Sosu said.



He also added, “I will offer my maximum support to Selase in all his endeavors in this new role to help him succeed and I am very proud to see this young man rise through the ranks to an executive position.”



Atsriku Selase also expressed his heartfelt appreciation to all who made it possible for him to be elevated to such a distinguished position.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to the founders and board members of our esteemed African nonprofit organization. Your vision, dedication, and unwavering support have laid the foundation for the incredible work we do, empowering communities and making a positive impact in the lives of so many. I am truly honored to have been entrusted with the responsibility of leading this organisation as its Chief Operating Officer,” he said.



He also added, “I would also like to express my heartfelt appreciation to all the volunteers and staff members who have dedicated their time, energy, and expertise to our organization. Without your unwavering commitment and hard work, we would not have been able to accomplish all that we have. Each one of you plays a crucial role in our mission, and I am grateful for the privilege to work alongside such talented and passionate individuals”.



A journey of dedication and growth:



Atsriku Selase is a graduate of the University of Media, Arts & Communication (UNIMAC – GIJ), with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies (Journalism).



Selase’s journey with Fafali Organization began in April 2021 when he first stepped through the doors as a volunteer on a school assignment, eager to make a difference. During his community journalism assignment, he got the opportunity to join the Fafali Organization, formerly Ngorli Organisation.

His enthusiasm, strong work ethic, and ability to forge meaningful connections with volunteers and partners quickly caught the attention of the organisation’s leadership. As a volunteer coordinator, Selase played a pivotal role in overseeing the recruitment, training, and support of a diverse group of volunteers across the globe. His exceptional interpersonal skills, combined with a deep understanding of the organization’s values, helped foster a vibrant community of volunteers who were united by a shared passion for the cause.



Under Selase’s guidance, the organization witnessed an impressive surge in both the number and quality of volunteers, with many of them coming from international backgrounds.



Bringing on board international volunteers and partners:



One of Selase’s most notable achievements as the volunteer coordinator was his unwavering dedication to fostering global partnerships and attracting international volunteers. Recognizing the importance of diversity and cultural exchange, Selase implemented an innovative outreach strategy that resonated with volunteers from around the world.



By actively engaging with international organizations, universities, and volunteer networks, Selase successfully expanded the organization’s reach beyond borders. This not only resulted in a diverse pool of volunteers bringing unique perspectives and skills but also opened doors to potential partnerships with international entities that shared the organization’s vision.

Throughout his tenure as the volunteer coordinator, Selase worked tirelessly to ensure that international and local volunteers felt welcomed, supported, and integrated into the organization’s activities. This inclusive approach not only enriched the overall volunteer experience but also helped strengthen the organization’s global network and fostered long-lasting relationships with partners worldwide.



A testament to the organisation’s values:



The promotion of Selase to the position of Chief Operating Officer serves as a resounding endorsement of the organization’s commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent from within its ranks. By elevating someone who began as a volunteer and intern, Fafali Organization showcases their belief in the inherent potential of individuals who are deeply invested in the organization’s mission.



Selase’s journey from a volunteer to the COO position is a source of inspiration for both existing and future volunteers, interns, and staff members. It exemplifies the organization’s culture of growth, learning, and fostering an environment where everyone has the opportunity to excel.



Fafali Organization’s announcement of Atsriku Selase as their new Chief Operating Officer signifies the transformative power of dedication, perseverance, and a genuine passion for the cause. Selase’s journey from volunteer to the helm of the organization is a testament to the organization’s values and an inspiration for all those who dream of making a difference from within.

As Selase takes on his new role, it is evident that his unwavering commitment, exceptional leadership qualities, and proven track record of success will undoubtedly propel the Fafali organization to new heights, leaving an indelible mark on both the organization and the community it serves.