Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority should help reshape our road

File photo

Cape3points, which is in Ghana's Western Region and economically the landmark point of Ghana's oil and gas discovery, cannot boast of a single infrastructure with emphasis on our deplorable road network since Adam. Cape3points has a rich heritage and is currently a biodiversity area in Ghana.

In spite of the significance of this town, we have been neglected and left to our fate. The deplorable road network and lack of social amenities have the albatross on our necks. We have been subjected to various empty rhetoric and promises.



The culture of being cut off from the rest of the constituency is something that needs to be addressed, and we humbly petition the authorities, particularly Ghana Port and GNPC, to come to our aid and restore our hard-won integrity as a prestigious community.



Cape3points, despite being a sensational village, has been reduced to a fetid environment. Our road network has been very terrible; we have never seen granite, not to mention asphalt. We are always cut off from the district capital and other adjoining towns. We are very dumbfounded when we always talk about the neglect we find ourselves in. Cape3points is the only peninsula in Ghana and is known globally and recognized as an important community.



Cape3points houses the lighthouse of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and is ultimately home to the oil and gas activities in Ghana. We cannot boast of single-corporate social responsibility in Cape3point. People access the lighthouse for tourism purposes, but there is nothing to show or smile about.



We are predominantly traders and market folks with an interest in fish and foodstuffs.

We are home to numerous research institutions, considering our landscape and the land that is nearest to nowhere. There's growing despondency among us, and the constant neglect will pave the way for us to legitimately advise ourselves.



Cape3points needs attention, and we deserve part of the national cake. We are pleading with the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority to intervene and help address and engineer the hill that leads to the community because it's been a bane to us and can cause havoc as the rainy season approaches.



Coming to our rescue will give our vulnerable mothers relief and encourage them to do more for nation-building. We believe this is the same route the authorities and managers of the lighthouse use to access the place. Again, the jubilee partners, particularly Tullow Oil, should extend their corporate social responsibility to the good people of Cape3point.



Good roads encourage economic growth, and we need that realization as holders of Ghana's resources.



We have been abandoned for a long time.