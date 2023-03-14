Ghana can only be saved by Mahama, who has previously done that

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Can Mahama be trusted to lead Ghana as president once more? Is Mahama the best candidate to rebuild Ghana's crumbled economy? Here are a few of the ridiculous inquiries Ghanaians frequently read in the news. Those that pose such pointless inquiries pretend they care about Ghana and the welfare of the people but the truth behind those who pose such pointless inquiries is that they are aware John Mahama is educated and hardworking enough to revive Ghana's economy.

Like in many other countries, Ghanaian politicians despise the truth, and since the tribe that controls the country values its survival over development, political rivals and foes make a concerted effort to persuade the populace that Mahama was dishonest and corrupt. However, today; the majority of Ghanaians are now aware that they were misled and are now paying for their ignorance as a result of calamities and the impact of widespread corruption that has plagued the nation under the NPP.



John Mahama was the vice president for four years and succeeded the late president John Atta-Mills as president for another four years. It is astounding to note that he was able to start projects, including those in the health and educational sectors, following the first president of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. I don't have to reiterate the accomplishments of Mahama and projects he left uncompleted because they are available online and serve as a solid foundation of witness.



Although Mahama was accused of being corrupt and incompetent, the economy was flexible throughout his time, which encouraged and increased the rate of both domestic and foreign investments. Many Ghanaians, especially the youth, were able to find work and other opportunities thanks to the burgeoning and flourishing activities and enterprises through the ports. The calamity that has befallen Ghana started when the Akufo Addo new government assumed power in 2016.



If you list the disparaging remarks Akufo Addo made about John Mahama while he was in the opposition and contrast them with the catastrophe he brought to Ghana, it is indubitably obvious that Akufo Addo has no desire to aid Ghanaians or safeguard their financial interests. His goal in becoming president was to plunder the country and reclaim everything he believed his father lost while serving in politics during the Nkrumah era. Akufo Addo has become the worst Ghanaian president because of his lofty ambitions.



When the NPP government was in power, banking institutions collapsed, and new currencies were printed without parliament's approval and added to the circulation, which had a serious negative impact on the economy at a time when it was already having problems, and the government's widespread, impunity-enabled corruption increased to further the doom of the country and the economy. No president will assert that they are defending the public's money while appointing people who are actively involved in major corruption to the administration, as I have repeatedly stated.



Everyone is aware that Akufo Addo refused to dismiss those engaged in severe corruption cases including Eugene Arhin, Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, Charles Bissue, Paul Adom-Otchere, and others. Even though Kwadwo Owusu-Afriyie, alias Sir John, will reveal his extensive corruption after his passing, the president instructed the special prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to release the late politician's assets to his family. These provide more than enough proof that Akufo Addo did not fight corruption as he had pledged, but instead came to institutionalize it.

The Akufo Addo-led administration thinks the best way to deceive Ghanaians is that COVID and the Russia-Ukraine war may be used as justifications for the calamity that has befallen our nation. This is not true, the fact that other African nations that are also affected by COVID and lack the resources Ghana has been performing better than our nation.



I believe it demonstrates their political hypocrisy and ignorance as politicians to support the lies and deceptions of Akufo Addo and then question whether Mahama is the right candidate to save Ghana.



The politicians, notably Richard Ahiagbah, the director of communication for the NPP, are so illiterate that they can't even comprehend what they're asking, which is whether Mahama is the best candidate to save the economy, rather means that Akufo Addo has irreparably damaged Ghana, so can Mahama able to repair the damage he has done to our country.



Ghana has no problems and all the resources it needs to develop into a great nation. Our problem is not COVID or the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; rather, it is a leadership crisis.



As a result, Ghanaians should rise, remove all of the incompetent and uneducated politicians, and install an intellectual leader to run the country and within the shortest period, the country will regain its former glory.