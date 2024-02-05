Ghana cannot afford to gamble with a VEEP who has faltered in various capacities

NPP's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

In a comprehensive retort, Samuel Abokyi, President of TEIN KNUST, issued a scathing response to Kofi Bentil's statement that Dr. Bawumia deserves a fair hearing and that Ghanaians should evaluate him as a potential president.

Abokyi dismissed Bentil's relevance in the public discourse, emphasizing that Dr. Bawumia's self-aggrandizement based on meager accomplishments under the current administration cannot be overlooked. How can one absolve him from the prevailing chaos?



Dr. Bawumia boasts of spearheading digitalization and the issuance of the Ghana Card. He chairs the economic management team; hence, how can he evade responsibility for the economic hardships?



As the vice president, he wields influence over policy direction and implementation, so how can he distance himself from the burden of exorbitant taxes imposed on citizens? Kofi Bentil ought to lead an authentic life as a responsible citizen, not a hypocrite.



Former President John Mahama's track record should not be disregarded, as he has made significant contributions to the nation, unlike a lackluster figure who has failed repeatedly. Despite being the vice president, Dr. Bawumia has frequently assumed presidential duties during the president's absence. Ghana cannot afford to gamble with an inexperienced individual who has faltered in various capacities.

Ghana has transcended archaic democratic norms; it is imperative to elect a seasoned candidate rather than experiment with a failed vice president. The country requires a trustworthy leader, not a vacillating individual.



In any respectable nation, Dr. Bawumia would not be taken seriously; his contradictory statements about his authority in government and his role in championing digitalization epitomize sheer absurdity.



Dr. Bawumia was touted for his economic acumen, yet the state of Ghana's economy is in disarray, far removed from his embellished claims. If economic indicators miraculously improve, credit would swiftly be attributed to him; however, in times of turmoil, blame is shifted to the president.



Ghana must introspect on its missteps. What transpired to warrant such dire circumstances?