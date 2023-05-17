Ghana is dead - The murder was committed by Akufo Addo, Ken Ofori-Atta and Bawumia

Akufo-Addo (left), Ken Ofori-Atta (middle) and Mahamudu Bawumia (right)

I must tell the people of Ghana that their nation has died and that the murder was committed by the president, Nana Akufo Addo, the vice president, Mahamudu Bawumia, and the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta. I won't waste time repeating how the NPP administration ruined Ghana's economy by blatant corruption and incompetence, long before the COVID outbreak and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Instead, I'll point out a few things to disprove the idea that the pandemic and war were the causes instead. Those who fear to speak the truth shall always suffer in silence. I find it incomprehensible that so many NPP politicians have made it a habit to keep criticising John Mahama, one of Ghana's hardworking



presidents whose leadership cannot be compared to this appalling regime. They fail to recognise the true harm being done to the country and the nature of the people in power.



The calamity that has befallen Ghana is the result of political Mafia and criminals dressing up as politicians controlling the country. Most Ghanaians are unhappy with Akufo-Addo, Ken Ofori-Atta, and Bawumia on social media today,



labeling them thieves and crooks. Since I am a man of vision, I saw it earlier, which is one of the reasons I wrote: 'Which One Is Easier To Say, Akufo Addo Is Corrupt Or A Thief'. It was published on February 28, 2020. Those who are interested can easily find out and read the insulting comments I've received.



The truth shall set you free and the fact that I have both local and international readers makes me glad. I don't feel sorry for Akufo-Addo and I won't be a fool to support this extremely corrupt regime because when I was trying my best to correct them, the only congratulations I received were insults; not even my late mother and father were spared.



As a writer, I've been able to recognise the value of my articles to my readers by being unique, and very soon, I'll do something that no other writer has ever done. I'll compile and publish all the insults I received when warning Akufo Addo about the disaster.



If the administration's primary objective was to improve people's lives in Ghana, the nation wouldn’t have been in such a terrible crisis. The current situation demonstrates to Ghanaians that Akufo-Addo was lying. He appointed Ken Ofori-Atta, a relative, as the finance minister to manage the state's finances to make corruption easier. The man is an opportunist who was burdened and mired in debt before reaching office; to him, this is one of his best opportunities to rob the nation of its resources.

These are some of the major factors leading to the murder of Ghana by the dishonest NPP regime, Martin Amidu, a former special prosecutor, was appointed by Akufo-Addo to fight corruption. However, he frustrated him and prevented him from carrying out his responsibility to expose wrongdoing inside the NPP government. Amidu was accused of corruption by numerous Ghanaians, including the writer of this article. When he could no longer put up with the president's obstruction, he resigned before Ghanaians clearly understand the problems he was facing.



The decision to retire Daniel Domelevo, the previous Auditor General, due to his approaching pension eligibility, was successfully communicated by Akufo Addo to Ghanaians. According to the president, due to Domelevo’s age, he has to go on pension but that was a blatant fabrication. To avoid investigating his shady business practices and widespread corruption, he forced the former Auditor



General to retire.



If age has anything to do with it or not, we should ask the president why Maxwell Kofi Jumah, his father-in-law was serving as the director of GIHOC in his seventies?



When the economy began to deteriorate, on three occasions, president Nana Akufo Addo directed the Bank of Ghana to print more money without the knowledge or consent of parliament. That is direct participation in corruption; it is not a campaign against corruption. More significantly, that was a major factor in the



rapid collapse of the faltering economy. All of this financial fraud and mismanagement occurred under a regime whose vice president holds himself up to be an economist.



All searches for the lost $100 million from the Petroleum Hold came up empty, and as of this writing, neither Akufo-Addo nor Ken Ofori-Atta had made any comments about the missing money.

A total of eight banks' operations were suspended as a result of the Bank of Ghana's decision to forbid some banks from operating. However, more money than what was required to save the financial institutions was spent on destroying



those banks. Is that the kind of government the people of Ghana hope will do a



miracle?



Corruption in the nation has spread like wildfire, harming investments, and businesses across the country and reducing the number of goods exported and imported at the ports. Dissatisfied Ken Agyapong yelled indignantly against Akuf- Addo, over a specified amount he has authorised his government to raise,



prompting me to release an article about the president’s involvement in corruption at the ports on December 26, 2021.



Currently, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Akufo-Addo, and other NPP politicians have been



exposed to participating in illicit mining. The president's role in the black market for gold was just made public by Al Jazeera in the documentary 'Gold Mafia'.

The president who claims to be against corruption, recently appointed a new chief justice to take the place of Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, who was accused in a $5 million corruption scandal. Despite this,the president refused to terminate the appointments of Paul Adom-Otchere, Eugene Arhin, and Charles Bissue despite their involvement in serious corruption scandals that no country, developed or



developing, will ever tolerate.



This is a government in which both the living and dead NPP politicians are



corrupt; the late Sir John Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie became one of the richest politicians. Before you ever believe in this administration that financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund, will create jobs and resurrect the collapsed economy, Ghanaians must ponder on what Pierre Frank Laporte, the World Bank’s director in Ghana said.



According to him, “the World Bank has given Ghana a total of $903 million and any development institution has never granted a large sum of money for a



country for a year.” More importantly, the World Bank also revealed that they gave the NPP administration an amount of $430 million for COVID, but the government lied to Ghanaians that it was $100 million.



If Ghanaians don’t know the whereabouts of these monies, why are some jubilating about financial promises from the IMF or Ken Ofori-Atta?

To cover up their financial crimes, millions have been transferred into private accounts with family names, either inside or outside the country. Any Ghanaian can easily perceive that Akufo Addo's administration has a debt of 700 billion Cedis, yet the administration is unable to explain to the populace how the funds were spent.



The NPP government has spent more money carelessly than any other administration, yet they have destroyed the economy and investments. The most dangerous government is one that continues to perpetrate significant crimes but refuses to apologise to the populace because they don't want to damage the party’s reputation or lose power.



Regardless of the circumstances, the NPP government will be completely overthrown by 2024. The probability of either of the two candidates becoming president or the party winning is small because the majority of Ghanaians lack faith in Alan Kyerematen, Mahamudu Bawumia, and Akufo Addo.



Their only option is to try and rig the elections, but due to massive animosity and anger in the nation toward Akufo-Addo and the party in general, they wouldn’t be able to do it, instead; they will flee in haste amidst rampant corruption both before and after the 2024 polls.



The current political conflict is between the NPP and Ghanaians, not between the NPP and the NDC. The people of Ghana have two options: either they choose Ursula Owusu's son to lead Ghana because when conditions were better during Mahama’s era, she told the former Ghanaian leader that her son can rule the country better than him. The pain Ghanaians are currently experiencing is only the tip of the iceberg, before Akufo Addo's administration ends, the genuine invisible calamity that would cause a suicide epidemic will be felt.