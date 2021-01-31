Ghana must marry the 'face mask’

Nose masks helps prevent the spread of COVID-19

The economic activities of the globe haven’t been the same ever since the deadly COVID–19 pandemic paid a courtesy call on us. No country will ever have the temerity to disabuse the minds of all those of the view that “Covid-19 has done more harm than good”.

COVID-19 is no respecter of persons.



It destroys without considering bribery and corruption. This reminds me of a movie I saw quite recently. It was titled “the return of the ghost’’. To an extent, some scenes in the movie could be likened to Covid-19. I know majority reading this piece might have seen it too hence wouldn’t bore you with it. However, for the benefit of debutants, let me just be quick on it.



The movie centred on a man’s hat and desire of intermittently throwing at targets with the aim of wiping them off. Absolutely nothing could change your fate so long as it touches you. The only man who could virtually see all these happenings was not even spared. Talk less of the ‘’Igwe’’ of the land.



Just like COVID-19, it takes the affluent and the broke to their early graves without the rules of engagement. It is very scary when we see videos on lifeless human bodies in Europe and other parts of the world as sufferers of this deadly pandemic. My country hasn’t been spared either. This could be seen in the number of fatalities over a period.



COVID-19 has succeeded in taking scores of individuals from the academia, political, religious and medical professions since its outbreak on March 12, 2020. Prominent among them are the Former Chief Executive Officer of Forestry Commission of Ghana, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, affectionately called Sir John, Presidential Advisor, Amoako Tuffuor, the Head of Corporate Finance at Fidelity Bank, Leonard Gikunu, the Rector of the Ghana Physicians and Surgeon College, Professor Jacob Plange-Rhule, respected Consultant Surgeon at the Trust Hospital, Dr. Richard Kisser just to mention but a few.

COVID-19 isn’t still satisfied as it continues to settle on its wiping expedition. I cry for my nation this day. I have been trying to comprehend the reason behind the increasing recorded cases of the Covid-19. Is it that “the second coming of Jesus Christ is at hand or it’s a mere disregard to simple instruction”? Oblivious to me, majority of Ghanaians see the face mask as the new foe hence their unwillingness to wear.



Others are real doubters of COVID-19. How can we make progress with all these issues at hand? You can’t survive without water even if it eliminated your entire family. It is a need. Get it. Our case continues to appreciate not because of politics, parties, churches nor markets. It is simply non-adherence to all Covid-19 Safety Protocols particularly that of the wearing of face mask.



The fact that you are a believer doesn’t permit you to take DDT as breakfast. Jesus Christ taught us quite a number of lessons on unnecessary challenge. A typical example was when the Devil asked him to turn a stone to bread. The son of man saw absolutely no sense in it and accordingly rebuked the devil. What am I trying to put across? Let’s together go marry our wife, the ‘’face mask’’ and our homes will be happy again. If we all decide to wear the masks and eschew any form of negative ideologies, we will triumph over this deadly hurdle.



Moreover, the security agencies can equally help matters by way of putting stringent mechanisms to ensure that everybody adheres strictly to the laid down COVID-19 protocols. They should do this without fear or favour. Let’s together fight COVID-19 by mandatory wearing of a mask. Certainly, by the grace of God, I will see you healthier and happier after COVID-19. God bless our Homeland.



The author, Stephen Bernard Donkor won the African Journalists for Economic Opportunity Training (AJEOT-2018) Best Story of the Year and a GIJ Student.