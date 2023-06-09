Ghana needs a Ghana Zealot, not an Einstein: Embracing the spirit of Nkrumah and Rawlings

A file photo

In this article, we continue to explore the topic of political leadership on the African continent. We assess one of the questions in our food for thought last week and postulate one important leadership quality we believe is essential to lead Ghana.

In doing so, we delve into the lives of two leaders of Ghana we consider as generational leaders and project one leadership trait they shared even though they led Ghana in different eras.



In the quest for progress and development, countries often find themselves at crossroads, faced with the challenge of choosing a leader who will



steer them towards prosperity. While intellectual brilliance and innovative



ideas are highly valued in leadership, there are times when unwavering belief



in the success of a nation can be even more crucial. This article submits that



Ghana needs a leader who possesses a zealous passion for their country, someone who embodies the spirit of Ghanaian zealots like Kwame Nkrumah and Jerry John Rawlings, rather than simply relying on an individual with good ideas or who are able to think out good campaign promises.



A Ghana zealot is a leader who is unyielding in their conviction that their



country can achieve greatness.

This person exudes unwavering patriotism, believing in Ghana's potential



and rallying others to embrace the same fervor. Their infectious enthusiasm



instills a sense of hope, motivation, and unity within the nation, transcending



individual interests and inspiring collective action. A Ghana zealot is one



who does not leave other options open except the success of Ghana. One



whose only path to success rest on the success of Ghana and is therefore willing



to risk everything to ensure that Ghana succeeds.



While a Ghana zealot may not possess the academic brilliance of an Einstein, their unmatched dedication to Ghana's success drives them to find innovative solutions and surround themselves with people with the best ideas as well as recruit people who are most capable to execute the Ghana agenda.

Their visionary leadership is rooted in a profound belief that the country's



potential can be unleashed through the collective efforts of its citizens.



Undoubtedly, a leader with a brilliant mind and innovative ideas can contribute



significantly to a nation's progress. Einstein himself was a visionary who



revolutionised our understanding of the universe. However, intellectual brilliance alone does not guarantee effective leadership. A leader's ability to inspire, motivate, and unite the people is equally vital. The danger of relying solely on the intellect of a leader is that brilliance can sometimes lead to arrogance or detachment from the realities faced by ordinary citizens.



While innovative ideas are essential, they must be grounded in an unwavering commitment to the well-being and progress of the nation. A leader who is disconnected from the people's aspirations and lacks a deep-seated belief in the country's potential may struggle to bring about meaningful change.



History has shown us the power of zealotry in driving transformative change.



Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, and Lee Kuan Yew were driven by an unwavering belief in their respective nations' success. Their unyielding dedication to their countries inspired citizens to work towards a common goal, overcoming seemingly insurmountable challenges.

Ghana has been fortunate to have witnessed the leadership of individuals who embodied the spirit of Ghanaian zealots. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president, and Jerry John Rawlings, a former president, both possessed an unwavering belief in the success of their nation. Their commitment to Ghana's progress and



their visionary leadership serves as inspiration for the nation.



Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president, exemplified the Ghana zealot ideology. Haven completed his studies in Britain, he could have opted for the safer bet of securing a better life for himself by staying in Britain or returning to the US where he initially emigrated to. However, he chose to return to Ghana. After returning to Ghana, he could have opted to side with the elite in begging the colonial government for independence, but that too was not an option for a Ghana zealot like Nkrumah. Instead, he decided to bear it all and spearheaded the country's independence movement mostly at the peril of his life.



In doing so, he became a symbol of African unity and self-determination. Nkrumah's relentless belief in Ghana's greatness led him to push for



industrialisation, education reform, and infrastructure development after



independence. His unwavering commitment to the country's success laid



the groundwork for Ghana's progress, inspiring generations to come.



Another Ghanaian leader who exemplified the spirit of a Ghana zealot was Jerry John Rawlings, a former president. Unlike Nkrumah, Rawlings did not attain the educational heights of the elite but his devotion to Ghana was unmatched. At a time when his countrymen who could afford to, left the country drove while those who could not afford to lived in despair, Rawlings exhibited courage and believe

in Ghana by leading several revolts against the establishment.



Upon attaining the leadership mantel in Ghana, his commitment to social justice and anti-corruption efforts showcased his unwavering belief in the potential of



Ghanaians to create a better nation. Rawlings' leadership demonstrated that



a Ghana zealot does not only possess unwavering belief but also takes concrete actions to create an environment conducive to progress.



Both Nkrumah and Rawlings were zealous leaders who inspired Ghanaians to embrace their identity, believe in their capabilities, and work collectively towards a prosperous future. Their legacies are testaments to the power of unwavering belief in the success of a nation.



While intellect and innovative ideas have their place, Ghana needs leaders who



embody the spirit of Ghana zealots—individuals with unwavering belief in the success of the country.



Kwame Nkrumah and Jerry John Rawlings serve as examples of such leaders, whose unwavering passion and dedication propelled Ghana forward. Ghana's progress is not solely dependent on the brilliance of ideas; it hinges on the unyielding believe in and devotion to the country.