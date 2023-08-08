Ghana needs a visionary leader, not a building contractor

The flag of Ghana

In the wake of NDC’s 2016 humiliating election defeat, some sympathisers expressed their disappointments and argued somewhat impetuously that after all Mahama provided Ghanaians with some few developments, including the Circle and Kasoa interchanges, schools, and hospitals, and therefore it was quite unfair for Ghanaians to vote him out of power.

The overarching question we should be asking then is: is governance all about the provision of social amenities and infrastructural projects?



A few years ago, I thought I was dreaming when I heard that some NDC’s stone pelting homicidal brats had decided to pelt the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu with stones for attempting to inaugurate one of the much touted Mahama infrastructural projects in the Central Region.



According to the ill-informed leader of the NDC stone throwing thugs, since the NPP operatives somehow failed to acknowledge the said Mahama project, the NPP government has no business completing and inaugurating the Government of Ghana’s project. How unfortunate?



To be quite honest, I could not contain my arousing disgust when I heard the playful leader of the NDC stone pelting bandwagon insisting somewhat naively that the NPP operatives can only be allowed to go near the NDC’s uncompleted projects if they render an unqualified apology to Ex-President Mahama. How pathetic?

The fact of the matter is that we elect a government to oversee our national affairs. And, we, in turn, are obliged to pay taxes to the elected government so as to run the country seamlessly.



In addition, the elected government has our unwavering support to secure prudent loans to support the day-to-day management of the country.



In effect, we (the citizens and denizens) pay for all the expenses in respect of the management of the country.



It was for that reason that I was in acquiescence with former President Mahama for poignantly suggesting sometime in 2008 that it is an exercise in mediocrity for any government to take delight in infrastructural projects.

Somehow, Ex-President Mahama meant to suggest that every lousy government could easily undertake that role of governance. By inference, according to the former president, the provision of infrastructural projects is as easy as ABC.



No offence intended, though, Madam Akua Donkor of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) could put up more infrastructural projects if given the opportunity.



Indeed, since discerning Ghanaians are obliged to pay taxes, it would be boundlessly unconscionable for any government and its teeming supporters to hide behind social amenities and infrastructural projects such as public toilets, schools, roads, water, electricity, amongst others.



Apparently, I have been maintaining consistently that a president of the nation is a privilege and most important position, and therefore it will always require a tried and tested character to hold such position.

Much as the 1992 Constitution of Ghana prescribes that every sound adult Ghanaian can vie for the presidential seat, not every bona fide Ghanaian can hold down the position and deliver efficiently to the high expectations of the good people of Ghana.



Ideally, someone with a high calibre, vast life experience, a catalogue of suitable employable skills, a portfolio of relevant qualifications, tried and tested competencies and requisite knowledge should be a suitable candidate for the position.



Unfortunately, however, we are, more often than not, been relying on negligent officials whose only preoccupation is to sink the nation deeper and deeper into the mire through unpardonable incompetence and unbridled corruption.



I do not intend to be condescending, far from it. But if governance is all about putting up infrastructural projects, then I will dare state that even my unlettered and untrained mother can perform exceedingly better than what the outgone Mahama government did with all the copious resources.

Somehow, Ex-President Mahama and his teeming supporters are refusing to appreciate the fact that exemplary governance is not all about putting up infrastructural projects.



It is, however, worth stressing that excellence governance goes beyond the provision of social infrastructural and amenities. In fact, praiseworthy governance also involves continuous improvement of socio-economic standards of living.



It is well-stencilled that during his tenure in office, whenever the suffering Ghanaians complained about the economic hardships, former President Mahama and his vociferous communicators would ungraciously chastise the same people who gave them the electoral mandate.



Suffice it to state that the erstwhile Mahama administration failed wilfully to improve on the standards of living of Ghanaians, which partly accounted for their humiliating 2016 election defeat.