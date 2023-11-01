Ghana needs more music awards scheme

The author, Bright Dwomoh

Ghana, known for its rich and vibrant music industry, has been a hub for talented musicians who have made significant contributions to the global music scene.

With its diverse range of genres, including highlife, hiplife, gospel, and afrobeats, Ghanaian musicians have consistently showcased their exceptional talent and creativity to the world.



While Ghana has a few music award schemes in place, such as the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and the 3Music Awards, there is a need for more recognition platforms to celebrate and honor the achievements of Ghanaian musicians. Here are a few reasons why Ghana needs more music award schemes:



1. Recognition and Encouragement: Music awards schemes provide a platform for musicians to be recognized and appreciated for their hard work and talent. By acknowledging their achievements, these award schemes motivate artists to strive for excellence and contribute more to the music industry. Moreover, the recognition received from these awards can boost their confidence and inspire them to reach greater heights in their careers.



2. Promotion of Ghanaian Music: More music award schemes can help promote Ghanaian music on a larger scale. These platforms provide an opportunity for local musicians to showcase their music to a wider audience, both within Ghana and internationally. With increased visibility, Ghanaian music can gain more recognition and appreciation globally, leading to potential collaborations and opportunities for artists to expand their fan base.



3. Cultural Preservation: Ghanaian music is deeply rooted in the country’s culture and traditions. By having more music award schemes, the diverse range of genres and traditional music styles can be celebrated and preserved. These awards can encourage artists to explore and incorporate traditional elements into their music, ensuring the preservation of Ghana’s cultural heritage.

4. Industry Growth and Development: The establishment of more music award schemes can contribute to the growth and development of the music industry in Ghana. These platforms can attract local and international investments, leading to the development of better infrastructure, production quality, and opportunities for collaboration. Additionally, the increased competition among musicians to win awards can drive them to improve their skills, resulting in a more vibrant and competitive music industry.



5. Economic Benefits: Music award ceremonies attract a wide range of stakeholders, including sponsors, advertisers, and tourists. The influx of visitors and increased media coverage can have a positive impact on the local economy. Hotels, restaurants, and other businesses in the entertainment industry can benefit from the increased footfall during award ceremonies, thus contributing to the overall economic growth of the country.



In conclusion, Ghana needs more music award schemes to recognize, promote, and celebrate the exceptional talent within its music industry.



These platforms can provide the necessary recognition, encouragement, and exposure for Ghanaian musicians, leading to the growth and development of the industry as a whole.



Moreover, more music awards can contribute to the preservation of Ghana’s cultural heritage and bring about economic benefits for the country.