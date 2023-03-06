Ghana needs second and real independence from neo-Nkrumahists

Dr Kwame Nkrumah

I am a victim of torture and dehumanization for over a decade now masterminded by a gang of strange people that sees fundamental human rights as alien to development. A grouping that like their mentor called Kwame Nkrumah wants to be the only one controlling Ghana’s politics and economy.

By the way, Kwame Nkrumah is the man that use innate witchcraft to steal the destiny of J. B. Danquah to become the man to gain independence for Ghana when J. B. Danquah was just on the verge of and had formed a political party that employed Nkrumah and had already adopted the name Ghana to be used after independence.



On the day of independence, Nkrumah declared that Ghana is free forever when actually at the back of his mind he meant “Ghana is doomed forever” because on the surface, Ghana had gotten independence from the British but in reality had gotten into domestic colonization spearheaded by Nkrumah and his followers. So had been the situation to date in Ghana as we even mark our 66th Independence anniversary.



Nkrumah rose to become a monster setting the scene of corruption in Africa as he became the most corrupt President ever in Ghana by embezzling the money of the country to campaign for himself in other African countries so that he becomes President of Africa.



What a selfish man! It was his desire to continue politically projecting himself over others in Africa as he had achieved success in Ghana against my maternal grandfather ex-Mansenhene Nana Kwesi Ansu, Danquah, Asantehene and others.



This is actually what he meant in the hypocritical statement that “Ghana’s independence is meaningless unless it was linked up with the rest of Africa”. He basically wanted to say that “the independence of Ghana is meaningless unless Kwame Nkrumah becomes Africa’s President”.

This is what Nkrumah’s mentor and someone Nkrumah wanted to become by name Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the Igbo man of Nigeria (the tribe of Nigeria’s Future President by name Mr. Peter Obi) who became Nigeria's first independence ceremonial president saw and began to distance himself from Nkrumah after 6th March 1957.



This is something too Olympio of Eastern Transvolta Togoland after gaining independence for his country spoke against leading to Nkrumah using Ghana’s money to sponsor his overthrow and eventual killing. Nkrumah had already bought off Western Transvolta Togoland making them merely approve to join Ghana in a plebiscite formality. What a wicked political grouping.



The gang-up of groups making up the masterminds community have already taken me as their Prisoner of War (PoW) right from my childhood when my maternal grandfather the ex-Mansenhene of Wamfie (Chief of Wamfie) and ex-Krontihene (second-In-Command) of Dormaa Kingdom by name Nana Kwesi Ansu was still alive and I was always seen with him until his passing in 1980 making me relocate to my father’s people in Accra. The common denominator for these people is hatred for my grandfather and the war they waged with him when he was alive.



They are composed of followers of Nkrumah and Convention People’s Party (CPP), followers of Rawlings, former Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) military government and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party, followers of cousins ex-Dormaa King Osagyefo Nana Agyeman Badu I and current Dormaa King Osagyefo Nana Agyeman Badu II and the Dormaa and Gyaman tribal people, Chiefs and people of the Bono and Ahafo tribal groupings.



Their tool of operation is their soldiers in Ghana’s National Security Agency or Intelligence Agency known as Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) or National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), their constituency in the Ghana Police Force and Tiger Eye owned by Kweku Baako Jnr (Nkrumahist patron, Journalist, Politician and son of Nkrumah’s former Minister for National Security by name Kofi Baako) and Anas Aremeyaw Anas (mentee of Kwaku Baako and globally renowned undercover Journalist).

The Tiger Eye undercover Journalist they recruited to lead a team in Europe to fake a case against me when I was in graduate school in the Netherlands is called Akwesi Osei-Nti or Akwesi Osei or Akwesi Nti who they made to become my schoolmate at Webster University in Leiden, Netherlands to do the operation.



After the operation, he enrolled again at the University of Amsterdam and is now an Adjunct lecturer at Linnaeus University in Sweden. Another person they used in the operation is the niece of Kwaku Baako’s wife by name Priscilla Kingsley who Akwesi Nti-Osei and his team arranged to make her become my girlfriend in the Netherlands.



My offences against them in 2010 in the Netherlands when I was in graduate school are in threefold. The followers of Rawlings, former PNDC Military gov’t and the NDC Party led by Ghana’s ambassador to the Netherlands at that time by name Mrs. Aana Aanin (a former government official of the PNDC Military gov’t of Rawlings, an ardent follower of Kwame Nkrumah and leading member of the then ruling NDC government) were angry with me for not wanting to join the NDC party and become a politician with them especially when they facilitated the government scholarship I won to study in the Netherlands.



It is this Rawlings-led PNDC Military government supported by the then cousin Dormaa King that confiscated the entire wealth of my grandfather that he willed to me through his lawyer Victor Owusu (Ghana’s near President from my father’s father’s hometown of Ashanti-Agona who was a former leader of the opposition in Parliament during Ghana’s third republic and godfather of the current ruling NPP. He was made to live and die in London as a pauper something they are trying to achieve with me now).



The followers of Nkrumah and the CPP were also angry with me because they claim to have picked intelligence that the West wanted to help me become President of Ghana someday. And to them, this is something they will never allow because my grandfather never supported Nkrumah to gain independence for Ghana and so we cannot partake of the cake. According to them only Nkrumahists or those aligned to them will be allowed to rule Ghana. Again, if indeed I become President of Ghana, it will lead to one of my grandfather’s plans for my life coming into reality.

My grandfather had planned that after I become King of Dormaa then I will become Prime Minister of Ghana just like his best friend K. A. Busia who was Wenchi royal became too. It was also to emulate his cousin the then Dormaa King by the name Osagyefo Nana Agyeman Badu I who also performed a dual political role as de facto Vice President of Kwame Nkrumah. Hence making him give our chieftaincy title of Osagyefo for Nkrumah making Nkrumah to be officially called Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. At that time chiefs actively participated in politics.



It was the 1992 constitution drafted by followers of Nkrumah who because of my grandfather decided to ban chiefs from doing partisan politics although my cousin the current Dormaa King by name Osagyefo Nana Agyeman Badu II is an active member and patron of the NDC party financially supporting NDC and Nkrumah’s people with my grandfather’s confiscated money.



Lastly, the followers of cousin Dormaa King Osagyefo Nana Agyeman Badu’s family and the Dormaa and Gyaman tribal people disapprove of my grandfather’s family trying to compensate me with the chieftaincy throne of Mansen people of Wamfie since my grandfather’s wish for me to become Mansen people first King of Dormaa Kingdom never saw the light of day.



The master strategy they employed was to create something they can use to enable them to use my family of prominent chiefs community such as my Mansen royal family of my maternal grandfather, the Berekum royal family of my maternal grandmother, the Ashanti-Agona royal family of my paternal grandfather as well as Ashanti King and people so to attack me specifically torture and dehumanize me whiles they support them with government logistics and machinery.



It is also to get the West from following me. And what they came up with is I am gay and that I have HIV/AIDs. The gay frame-up was primarily designed to target my family of Chiefs community to attack me whiles the HIV/AIDs frame-up was aimed mainly at the West although both constructs were the basis for my family of Chiefs as well as other family groupings and friends turned against me.

These false allegations against me made the various family groupings on both my father’s and mother’s sides to re-open old wounds and use that as a basis to destroy my life.



It was a typical warfare master plan by the masterminds. This is the reason why when I left my place of refuge in Nigeria, Senegal and the Gambia and began to head home in June 2021, the old Nkrumahists of CPP and neo-Nkrumahists of NDC with the support of cousin Dormaa King Osagyefo Nana Agyeman Badu II sponsored a gay law that was passed immediately I re-entered Ghana in November 2021 to incite the ruling NPP government too to attack me as they promised me in 2016 before the election that since I support NPP they will work to ensure NPP wins and use that to make a statement to me that they control this country and so my situation will not improve but rather get worse.



They claim they are in power whether in government or not. Moreover, their sponsored gay law is to give them a cover for what they have done to me as well as give them a basis for doing more damage to me like my dehumanized condition now at my base in Israel, a town behind Lapaz in Accra.