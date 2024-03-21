Ghana needs vision, not promises

Dr. Ishmael Dodoo

The independence of Ghana is meaningless unless it was linked to the total liberation of the Republic…emphasis mine.

At the dawn of independence in 1957, the Republic was touted to become one of peace, tranquility, riches and prosperity. The Ghanaian was highly revered internationally. Indeed, the occasion at the Black Stars Square attracted notable individuals across the world some of whom commands great heights in geopolitics, stardom (celebrity), social, technology and economics. Very notable to have the high-powered celebrity of the US—Dr Martin Luther King Jnr, whose presence endorsed the occasion manifesting his dream—Africans will be respected by global partners as capable of managing their own affairs and possesses the prowess, morality, sense of obligation to create wealth and fortunes for its people. In essence, the black star of Africa, the Republic of Ghana, spoke for all Africans. But today, the Republic so well cherished as a pacesetter, has become a proverb.



To the extent that the Republic is unable to: feed itself, fend for itself, manage itself, manage its wealth, manage her people, manage all it possesses with efficiency and effectiveness. Why are we where we are today? Why have we become a frustrated people? Why have we become a people who seems to have lost their way? And are tending to destroy the fortunes of her future generation? The answers are not easy? Solutions are not simple. But there is an underlying core reason: disdain of vision and prioritization of empty promises.



As though the shepherd has neglected her sheepfold, we import 90% of all we eat and wear including staples and basic dependencies. We have neglected our hospitals to the extent that the sick and pregnant mothers give birth on benches. We have a deficit of 1.8million houses to give everyone a decent place to lay their heads. We have over 6million youth jobless or in jobs without secure future. We borrow to pay salaries. And we govern the country with looters, corruption, arrogance, pride, and foolishness of hearts barring commonsense objective to secure the future of our citizens, let alone to meet their basic needs and aspirations.



Where can we go from here? How can we turn the curve to reset the Republic towards a glorious future. A future with resolute vision, discipline, tact, leadership, astuteness and common sense. I offer the following thoughts, especially in the wake of imminent elections scheduled for December 2024.



Firstly, shirk empty promises. Seek vision. The Republic needs vision. Thus, we need to inspire our vision towards illuminating our paths to understand where we are today in order to push forward towards where we should be heading.

In terms of direction, I propose that we should inspire our vision with the some commonsense policies such as for example: no more giving births on benches; making our hospitals work for the people. Furnish all hospitals and community health centers with capacity to heal our sick and offer quality and affordable services to citizens.



We should grow what we eat and eat what we grow. Reinforce value chain agriculture businesses. Provide capital and modern infrastructure to attract the 15million youth towards agribusiness. This means, commitment to a vision of no more imports of Rice, wheat, maize, tuo zafi, akple, fufuo and kenkey. We must absolutely stop importing staples including fisheries!!!



In addition, frame a vision towards the Republic providing high quality access to basic services to all citizens-water, health, sanitation, education and energy Secondly, invest in the human capital of the Republic.



Hence our educational system must make commonsense. It must churn out individuals with critical thinking skills, discipline and civilized; possessing capacity to manipulate the factors of our environment to create solutions by way of patents, inventions, philosophy and ideas that transform our societies. This require that our educators must be the best in our societies, such that any teacher in our classrooms of our institutions are the best of the subject area of their teaching. And have demonstrated this in our societies. For lack of better illustration, we don’t let teachers who made F grades in mathematics to teach our children Mathematics, irrespective of what level they are supposed to teach, whether primary school or not.



Linked to our human capital development is the positioning of our Republic to play an instrumental role in Africa and global civilization. We need to engage international affairs differently and smartly. With over $3 trillion market economy of West Africa alone, the Republic of Ghana must not short change itself by not expanding its fortunes with good access to regional economic prospects.

This means, we need to have a new vision for our strategic resources—gold, diamond, platinum, cobalt, copper, Lithium, arable lands and agriculture. We need every community to have a local school of education engaging the creation of talents to build skills to engage the value chain of these strategic resources by way of skills/ occupation. In this regard, it is important to establish TVET demonstration centers in every district assembly. We need more artisans who can use their hands to manipulate their environment. We need to refine plumbing, carpentry, electrical wiring, construction and welding skills. Let’s do this by establishing training centers across all district assemblies.



We need to invest in individuals with witty inventions. This vision should inform our digitization policy. To the extent that we need to have AI teaching and coding centers established in all communities to cater to primary and secondary schools. Our universities must be fit for purpose. Every graduate must be trained to be entrepreneurial in their sphere of occupational choice. No more training in theories without practice. And all graduates must be linked to the industrialization policy of the Republic.



Ultimately, these ideas by way of visions set out would require effective leadership to implement them. Citizens must not invest in any politician who have not shown demonstrable capacity to work for results for their communities. In essence questions must be asked of parliamentarians who has yet to deliver to their people, solve their basic needs in spite of 10 years plus in parliament. New aspirants must be interrogated of their visions. Citizens must absolutely stop selling their birth rights for peanuts. No amount of money can buy peace and prosperity of citizens. Learn from the past to pave way to your future.



Finally, let’s build a Republic where leaders lead with selflessness and integrity. To the extent that we should ask every political aspirant of 2024 elections, what is your vision for solving the problems of your community? How have you done this before? How can we trust you? How can we hold you accountable to your pledge of commitment. No more promises.



The Republic of Ghana needs vision and visionary leaders to lead her. Let’s rally to make this happen. Long live Ghana! Selah.