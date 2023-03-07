Ghana's 66th Independence Day: A call for honest reflection and hard work

My dear friends, today I come to you with a heavy heart, filled with a deep sense of disappointment and sadness. As we celebrate Ghana's 66th Independence Day, I cannot help but wonder where we have gone wrong in our pursuit of development.

For too long, we have been obsessed with the pomp and pageantry of independence celebrations, while neglecting the hard work and sacrifices required to build a prosperous and just society. We have become complacent, and content with the superficial symbols of progress while failing to address the root causes of our challenges.



Yes, we have made some progress in certain areas, but let us be honest with ourselves: we have not lived up to our potential as a nation. We have not been bold enough to tackle the systemic issues that hold us back, such as corruption, inequality, and poor governance. We have not invested enough in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, the building blocks of a strong and thriving society.



As we look around us, we see the evidence of our failure to develop. We see the poverty, unemployment, and lack of access to basic services that afflict too many of our fellow citizens. We see environmental degradation, traffic congestion, and urban sprawl that threaten to erode our quality of life.



We see the brain drain, the loss of talent and expertise, as our best and brightest seek greener pastures abroad.



But my dear friends, it is not too late. We can still turn things around. We can still choose a path of progress and prosperity. But it requires us to be honest with ourselves, acknowledge our shortcomings, and commit ourselves to the hard work of building a better Ghana.



Let us put aside the superficial trappings of independence celebrations, and focus instead on the substance of development. Let us demand more from our leaders, and hold them accountable for delivering on their promises. Let us invest in our people, in our communities, in our infrastructure, and

in our future.



Let us embrace the spirit of resilience, creativity, and determination that has always defined us as Ghanaians. Let us remember that independence is not just a date on the calendar, but a constant struggle to build a better nation for ourselves and for future generations.



So let us go forth from here, not with a false sense of pride, but with a deep commitment to the hard work of development. Let us build a Ghana that we can truly be proud of, a Ghana that is prosperous, just, and free.



Happy 66th Independence Day.



