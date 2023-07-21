Ghana's youths treated as slaves in the dungeon by the NPP led-government

The writer of the article

As the watch ticks, hours turn to days, days turn to months and month turn to years. From January 7, 2017 to date, the youth of this country Ghana story has been an afflictive one. The untold hardship, the excruciating pain, the physical and emotional torture and the abusive words used against the youth by leading members of government is their award as a token of thank you for casting their votes for the NPP.

It's so pathetic that the innocent young ones in our secondary schools continue to endure hunger and nurse conditions such as stomach ulcer amidst teaching and learning. The quantity of food served to these students is very low and the least said about quality the better. One can easily count the number of grains of beans when served beans and gari in the public secondary schools.



The Headmasters and headmistress' who could speak out the plights of these innocent ones(future leaders) are also gagged for fear of been pounce on by this vindictive government. The question is, is it the same quality of food served to students in schools K.T Hammond, Akufo-Addo, Mahamadu Bawumia and other NPP cliques give to their pets?



Perhaps, it is because the "youth has nothing in their coconut heads" as stated by K.T Hammond or is it because they are fools that is why they deserve this cruel and inhumane treatment from the government. Literally, the youth are slaves in the dungeon look over by their masters (NPP government).



Today in history, the gruesome murder of Kakaa, Ahmed Suale, Adam Mahama, etc and the eight armless Ghanaians who met straight bullets in the process of exercising their democratic franchise in the 2020 election has since not been served justice. The arrogance of appointees and KT Hammond's wild insults to all youth of this country and still remains at post, demonstrate the lack of respect and double-dyed disregard of the youth by the Nana Addo-Bawumia led-government solidified my position that the youth are slaves in the dungeon.



It's worth noting that KT Hammond's indecorous behavior and unlaced insults is the highest level of buffoonery deepened by the nincompoopery expression. They are numerous people in this NPP government whose eloquence is becoming nuisance in our national lives as youths.

My article will be incomplete if I did not talk about the vulnerable and grieve-stricken National Service Personnel who had to content with a monthly allowance of GH 559.00, an amount that outlived its value in these times of steep price of goods and services.



It is nerve-wracking to endure to render service in a country with hunger while the president (Nana Addo) continue to display ostentatious and sybaritic lifestyle of moving with 77 plus V8 convoys, increasing the already elephant size government and flying in an aircraft worth 17 thousand dollars per hour from the poor taxpayers money. This is sheer wickedness beyond slavery.



What is the future of the umpteen of graduates after their national service under the stewardship of the NPP-led government? No hope! The present is impoverished and the future look tenebrous. Almost eight years of governance, they have not created any job avenue, only good at nothing than campaigning slogans, pointing accusing fingers and making conviD-19 and Ukraine-Russia war the whipping boy after plunging nation economic into this junk state.



Interestingly, these roving harrowing unemployed youth cannot bear their ears with the daily nuisance cacophony, scam and insouciant policies like NABCO, FSHS, planting for food and jobs, green Ghana, one village one dam etc are just slogans found on the lips of NPP members and their hirelings.



What is the essence of free SHS?

What did the NPP seek to archive by the rush to shambolic implementation of this constitutional enshrined policy FSHS?



The answers are clear, merely political scores. Amidst the extension of the much vaunted FSHS to cover all students by this unhinged government, parents are saddled with a lot of financial burden of buying items amounting to three thousand worth of Ghana Cedis for their wards to go to school and spend a month or two for a complete semester and spend more time in the house compelling parents to spend more to get teachers to engage their wards in the house.



Compare to the pay-as-you-go where parents could only pay annual fees of about 300 Ghana Cedis for their ward to have better and quality education without spending extra on their remedial classes.



After secondary school education, the vulnerable who cannot afford 300 Ghana Cedis fees at SHS will not be able to pay the extortionate fees of about 4000 Ghana Cedis fees annually excluding accommodations and other expenses to have their formal university education. They end up regretting because they have spend their judicious time at secondary school, when they could have acquired a vocational or technical skill. The fundamental purpose for which NPP rushed to implement FSHS is defeated in advance.



The students who are from poor homes had to end their education at the secondary level due to the exorbitant fees charge at the tertiary institutions. They seek livelihood at the galamsey. At the galamsey these young men and women go into pitches knowing that could be the end of their existence on earth but there is no option.

The disheartening aspect is where this clueless NPP-led government send military to brutalized these poor ones and collect the few minerals they have found, others who attempt to escape arrest get drawn in muddy waters.



After successfully chasing these poor young men and women who use pickaxes and shovel in search for the minerals out of the galamsey sites, foreigner's and NPP party gurus take over using heavy duty machines capable of destroying vast land and river bodies in just an hour.



Because Party "hia sika". The youth is deprive of their livelihood again. Now they have no option than idling and indulging in criminals activities, but have to take the polluted water from the galamsey activities by the wicked people masquerading as leaders. What wrong has this youth done to merit this slavery torture?



If they (NPP) were wise they will start preparing transition notes and stop worrying our ears with 'breaking the 8' because as the watch continue to ticks December 7, 2024 will soon come.



The youth will not take anything rather than free, fair and transparent election.

They will do what is legitimately right to take themselves out from this self-inflicted pain.



They will express themselves loudly in a language better understandable to the NPP.



They will not be terrified by the presence of the police and military hum-vees.