Ghanaians and NPP need Kennedy Agyapong while they want Bawumia - PART 1

Kennedy Agyapong and Mahamudu Bawumia

With this two-part article, I intend to conduct a comparative analysis of Kennedy Agyapong and Bawumia in terms of who can best help Ghana’s development.

I will use the simple individual SWOT analytical tool on them i.e. each other’s strengths and weaknesses including their intrinsic or inner variables and the opportunities out there for them to harness together with the threats each is accustomed to encountering.



Kennedy Agyapong for instance will offer Ghanaians leadership compared to management from Bawumia. What Ghana needs is a leader and not a manager. Ghana’s governance form has reduced the President to simply a manager of the country with a focus on HR work in making governmental appointments, reshuffling and dismissals as well as overseeing remunerations, procurements, and security.



That is all that our Presidents do. Sustaining the status quo, keeping things the way they came to meet them, and doing daily routine maintenance works on the country are regular content of their annual action plans.



Ghana needs more than this if we are to develop. No president comes in with any vision, motivation, citizenry re-orientation, and re-thinking the status quo for us to rally behind. And this is what Kennedy Agyapong brings to the table to which Bawumia does not come close in any way. As a leader does, Kennedy Agyapong “Does the right things” i.e. thinks outside the box and sometimes even operates without a box while manager Bawumia operates with a protocol so he “DOES THINGS RIGHT”.



Remember those doing things right are simply conventional people. They are doing things right but may not necessarily be doing the right things! The things they are doing right may be wrong! Rightfully doing the wrong thing. And that is one of the differences between the two squares.



Kennedy Agyapong operates with an entrepreneurial mindset. And do we know what that means for this country? He will embark on an aggressive drive towards job creation and skills acquisition to equip start-ups in all spheres.

He will establish a Ghana Research Center (something which I have already begun an online version of via my social media stations) to germinate and nurture new ideas, new thinking, new ways, and better ways of achieving accelerated development for this country through research. What a pity that developing countries have ignored the indispensable role of development research.



The advanced world developed on just two twos: Industralization and Research. And this is what Ken an embodiment of. Do some Ghanaians still doubt if he is the man we need? Are those vociferous followers of Bawumia for parochial reasons still not wanting to follow the masses and grassroots to give Ghana what it needs?



Check this one too, Kennedy Agyapong typifies a compilation of all the democratically elected leaders of this country. He possesses in him a bit of everyone. Like every leader and what he is best at doing, Ken is kind of a generalist who is different from this setting. He is good at everything and can do what each leader did and even do more and do it better.



Talk of Nkrumah and his Industrialization, Busia and his Rural Development, Limann and his Human Rights, Rawlings, and his Poverty Alleviation, Kufuor and his Private Sector Development, and Nana Addo and his Free Education, he has it all! Not saying he is a Superman anyway.



Far from that! I want to cement what I said in my other article to this one that Ghana for once since independence deserves to be better led, better served, better governed, better managed, and better administered and the person to do that is Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



Kennedy Agyapong simply announced when the super delegate conference was ongoing his innovative campaign message to kick start phase two of his campaign dubbed “Showdown” which will culminate in his eventual crowning as the NPP’s flag bearer, four lives were immediately saved from imminent danger in the North East specifically polling agents of Ken and other presidential hopefuls. This is what I am talking about as Ken being a “Biblical Gideon” possessing the right operating system properly installed in him to be able to fight for the people of Ghana as our leader. He is such a selfless man who simply cares for what Ghana cares for.

But before I proceed deeper into this nitty gritty, let me pause and discuss a few salient items as a curtain raiser like Bawumia’s super delegates win is to the eventual emergence of the champion, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.



Let me briefly address people’s negative personality assessment of Ken as it being dangerous when he occupies the presidency. And that he can even fight the IMF over loans and in UN meetings. I hope to change the designed official narrative out there regarding his so-called character defects and limitations to being President of Ghana. Once again, like in my other Ken Agyapong article, let me reiterate that as a University of Ghana-trained Psychologist, I see his behavior as the best as I even share in it. We of the partially Sanguine and Choleric with spices of Melancholic temperaments have the highest emotional intelligence one can think of.



We ventilate our anger for social correctional purposes and move on. Keeping negative emotions in you equates to consumption of poison so its ventilation is paramount. People should not exude gross disrespect for Ken and say he is so embryonic-minded to fight our development partners and in UN meetings. Maybe people are simply joking. I hope so!



People are misconstruing Ken Agyapong’s bodily communication and muteness after his meeting at the NPP headquarters to mean he has chickened out of the showdown message as my usual close digital monitoring of conventional media reports and social media coverage as well as people's commentary on the matter has revealed. Surely not! It is simply located in the fact that he was parading very high amounts of emotional intelligence that he possesses.



Knowing when to talk and when not to talk certainly is the wisdom here. Nobody or entity in Ghana can repress him into muteness. No way! The man is not a hypocrite and egocentric. Surely, he knows words matter and is not everything we say or do but certainly not that some external force somewhere can exert power on him to shut up. So let the “SHOWDOWN” campaign begin!



Let me now continue with the substantive issues of this article. You cannot do without what you need. To want something means it is surplus to requirement. Something you can do without. So is the situation with Ken and Bawumia. Ken is not the type of human resource Ghanaians can say they can do without. Certainly not! He is indispensable to Ghana’s future development agenda.

Someone of inestimable value to the well-being of Ghana. A sine qua none for that matter! That is why the choice to be made by the ruling party and that of the government is a big deal.



If Bawumia is the candidate of the “Oligarchy” establishment then Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is the candidate of the people, the rank and file. Still for want of a better word, masses. And this makes him a true outcome and symbol of democracy because democracy denotes rulership of the people and not oligarchic few in the so-called “establishment”.



Kennedy does not need any establishment to win the NPP Primaries for after all he represents his establishment. He is an autonomous institution on his own. And is not a dependent variable on any so-called establishment to lead the NPP into the general election.



The needs inventory of super delegates is different from that of the ordinary delegates, as the name rightfully indicates. Is comparable to the needs of the elite or the sociological first class to that of the masses. Besides their divergent needs, comes also their numerical strength.



This is what made Nana Addo back in 2008 sail through against all odds of the Kufuor-led Ghana government's opposition to his candidature. Similarly, Ken will sail through against the current Ghana government's preferred Bawumia.



Let me reiterate what I articulated in my other article to this one, GOD always replaces the first with the second as exemplified by HIS replacement of Ishmael with Isaac, Esau with Jacob or Israel, and lastly first man Adam with the new man JESUS. The reason for this which I omitted in my article is that GOD uses the first as an introduction to the main.

Is like you about to drink water from a glass. You first take a little water to wash the cup and after fetch the real water to drink. That is the law of nature and no one can oppose operations of forces of nature. We simply accept it as it is and move on. Another derivative of this is he who laughs last laughs the best.



