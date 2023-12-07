Ghanaians are optimistic that new digital technologies will improve their lives

A file photo

While many in the US, Europe, and elsewhere are nervous that the ongoing technological revolution will make their jobs obsolete, people in Ghana are hopeful it can help them overcome current challenges. write Evans Awuni and Gift Mwonzora.

The digital era offers the potential for growth in employment, productivity, and innovation. But has also evoked fears of job losses, exacerbated social inequalities, and challenges in adapting to rapid technological change​​. In advanced economies, digitalisation, automation, and other technologies have resulted in significant shifts in employment and job losses in some sectors. In the US, 47 percent of jobs are susceptible to automation, and similar rates are predicted in Europe. In developing economies, estimates of potential job losses are even higher.



Unlike the scepticism often found in advanced economies, there is distinct optimism in Ghana about the future of work in the digital era Remarkably, the fear of job loss graph is highly skewed to the left indicating a high level of optimism about digitalisation in Ghana. Over 70 percent of the respondents believe new technologies will not steal their jobs.



In contexts like Ghana, where information limitations may significantly impede workers’ awareness of future labour market risks, especially in terms of structural challenges not politicised like technology, public attitudes may be affected. When respondents were provided with such information it didn’t significantly alter opinions, but when exposed to positive information about technology they became even more optimistic.



In Ghana, a significant portion of the workforce is engaged in the semi-formal or informal sectors, often in self-employment roles. Digital technologies are not seen as job-stealers but as enablers – tools that offer the potential to leapfrog traditional barriers to market and government efficiencies.



When asked about their optimism about digitalisation, words such as “easy”, “fast”, “efficient”, “save”, “time”, and “cost” were frequently used (Figure 2). Respondents noted how digitalisation helps to overcome structural challenges like corruption, duplication of work, and long queues for essential public services such as acquiring a passport, driving license, or national health insurance.

While most people are optimistic regarding digitalisation, there is still a minority that expresses concerns, fearing job loss to technology, feeling inadequately skilled for the digital era and not having the necessary financial resources and time to upskill.



Notes of caution:



Many people in developing economies peg their hope and optimism on the transformative power of digital technologies. Though some speak in hushed tones and bated breath about the future of technology, there is a groundswell of sentiment that new digital technologies will be good for us in the future.



In much of Africa, including Ghana, some communities are still not connected to digital infrastructure. This is compounded by the lack of support infrastructure like electricity which is always in short supply. In the absence of a reliable and sustainable energy supply most remote rural communities remain digitally disconnected. The fear of new technology is understandable in such places due to the digital divide. Yet even here some digital benefits are present, such as digital money transfers which have gained a foothold in much of East, West, and Southern Africa since the early 2000s.



While there is widespread optimism specifically among the younger generation about the potential opportunities of digitalisation there are challenges facing communities that remain digitally disconnected. In the spirit of ‘Not Leaving Anyone Behind’ there is a need for ‘Catch All’ digitalisation policies at the national level to embrace those who can’t fully enjoy the benefits of digitalisation.

Navigating into the future:



In countries like Ghana, where digital infrastructure and adoption are still evolving, people see digitalisation not as a threat, but as a golden opportunity to redefine their work and economic future. This optimistic perspective offers valuable lessons for policymakers and stakeholders in the digital economy, particularly in the developing world.



This optimism and ‘techno-hype’ will face challenges from new technological changes that will incite and upset different people. The greatest challenge may come from AI, which will be at the epicentre of moonshot thinking over the coming years.