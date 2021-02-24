Ghanaians should stop the hypocritical attitude towards 2SLGBTQ+ individuals

The LGBTQ group in Ghana are reportedly opening a new office in the Western North Region

My attention has been drawn to a lot of debates ongoing in Ghana on the need to put in place stricter measures to discourage the growing number of 2SLGBTQ+ individuals in Ghana. We have seen renowned politicians and people in high positions like Kojo Oppong Nkrumah calling for this act to be criminalized. Apart from this, the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has succumbed to the pressures and ordered for the closure of the office of these individuals.

The recent debate on 2SLGBTQ+ individuals in Ghana is not just unwarranted but uncalled for. These individuals have always been in Ghana since time immemorial, research shows that in the early 18th century in Asante courts, male slaves served as concubines. Hence it will be hypocritical for anyone to make it look like this is a new act.



I researched in Ghana in 2018 and findings showed that we have family members, students, politicians, doctors, nurses and a lot of people from all works of life who are part of the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Are Ghanaians pretending not to know they existed? Unfortunately, most people hide behind Christianity and law.



Section 104(1)(b) of the Ghanaian Criminal Code which is the basis of most of the legal arguments for the criminalization of the act is categorizing same-sex marriage under the umbrella of unnatural acts. My worry is who determines what is natural and what is not natural. Is it the society? What makes a man/woman's sexual encounter natural as compared to the same sex? This same society is against parents forcing their children to marry a particular partner but lauds it when parents frown on their children befriending people of the same sex.

On the other hand, we have some Christians who have sworn heaven and earth to make sure that this act is not only criminalized but those who practice them will never no peace.



They also base their argument on the act being a sin. They argue that this is a sin before God and was the reason why God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah. Speaking about what is a sin, we should not forget that these same Christians have turned themselves into judges determining what is a sin and which is greater than the other. If being a lesbian is a sin or being a gay is detestable to God, we need not forget that fornicating, stealing a state’s money are all sins that must also be criminalized. Why do we place one sin ahead of the other?



In as much as I am not gay or a member of the LGBTQ community, I think these are also people who have the right to decide what they want and how they want it. Journalists who have decided to hit the streets of Accra to express their displeasure should divert their attention towards the corrupt leaders. 2SLGBTQ+ individuals are all normal people like every Ghanaian, and we need to respect their choices.