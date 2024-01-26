God is concerned about the suffering of Ghanaians

File photo

I listened to a very powerful sermon at church some time ago, and I have been motivated to do some preaching.

By nature, human beings could be unforgivably ungrateful and unduly pessimistic. We easily forget all the good things people do and get discouraged with the slightest challenge.



If we recall, according to the Bible, the Israelites went through untold hardship in Egypt, but God decided to deliver them from those difficulties. In Exodus 3:7, He said: "I have indeed seen the misery of my people in Egypt. I have heard them crying out because of their slave drivers, and I am concerned about their suffering so I have come down to rescue them from the hand of the Egyptians and to bring them up out of that land into a good and spacious land, a land flowing with milk and honey..."



And God performed incredible miracles for the people of Israel including dividing the Red Sea for them to cross on dry land. They were very happy and sang praises to God, in fact, it was Miriam, the sister of Aaron who led the praises.



The bitter truth is that no one can enter the Promised Land without having an appetite for "grapes" and also persistently focusing on limitations. The reason why the first generation of the Nation of Israel could not enter the Promised Land was that they did not have an appetite for the grapes found in the Promised Land. The first batch of spies who were sent to the land reported that the land was inhabited by giants and that in their own eyes, they looked like grasshoppers. So, you see, they spent time looking at the limitations, and they missed the appetite.

On the contrary, the generation that entered the Promised Land were so hungry and thirsty for success that they didn't see the giants, but saw a land flowing with milk and honey; their appetite was so huge that they took some grapes home as evidence of their claim. Kikikikikikiki, I'm sure they did justice to some of the grapes before sending the rest home.



The way forward is to activate the spirit of oneness and endeavour to do our best out of the worst situation. We cannot be successful until we reach for it. That is why we need to reach for the sun because by so doing, even if we fall halfway, we will be among the stars. The 24-hour economy is achievable; and Inshallah, I'm confident H E. John Dramani Mahama will succeed on December 7. His hope is on a solid rock which is God, and all other ground is sinking sand.



Let's put off our mask of scepticism and watch God deliver the people of Ghana on December 7.