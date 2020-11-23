Government’s free Wi-Fi for tertiary institutions

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia recently launched the free wifi project

The Ghana Institute of Journalism has been a great institution that has served Ghana, West Africa & the globe exceptionally well.

Over the years the school lacked some basic amenities like social space, offices, and facilities among others. It is exciting and most fulfilling to see this government’s commitment to educational development in the country.



For over two decades the school’s new campus at North Dzorwulu had been abandoned by previous governments.



Thankfully, the government has fulfilled its promise to the school by completing its new campus and providing it with all the resources it deserves.



Earlier today, the school’s new campus hosted the Vice president of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia to commission the Government of Ghana Free WIFI for Tertiary institutions.



Personally, I am over-joyed by this current development because many will agree with me that technology impacts both the way we conduct business and the way students learn. While there’s no doubt regarding the importance of Wi-Fi in schools, benefits for students extend well beyond the classroom walls.



From extracurricular activities to exploring hobbies on their own, devices such as tablets and smartphones can connect students to a wealth of text, audio, and video content not found in textbooks.

I am also very appreciative of this project because it will impact the lives of students significantly and now in discussing the use of the internet in schools, pros and cons often include a cost.



I have experienced how terrible GIJ’s WiFi has been during my life as a student on campus. I understand GIJ and other tertiary institutions invest more heavily in Wi-Fi technology, while students across the country will share the many bad experiences they’ve had with WIFI in their various schools.



The government’s Free Wifi for all Tertiary institutions project saves these schools up to 99 per cent of the cost of Wi-Fi in their various campuses.



Funds that ordinarily were invested in Wi-Fi technology on campuses will now enable these schools to now divert these funds into other projects that will be beneficial to their development as public institutions. Internet access will now increase exceptionally and internet connectivity will now be more productive than painful.



This is indeed a commendable achievement that should not go unapplauded. God Bless our Homeland Ghana & continue to make us great and strong.



The writer is the Vice President of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) Chapter of the Graduate Student Association of Ghana (GRASAG) and a Public Relations Practitioner.