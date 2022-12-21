0
Govt's e-payment portal project is Mahama's baby

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Wed, 21 Dec 2022

The kind of developmental projects done by H.E. John Dramani Mahama in his 4-year stint as president is amazing and mind-blowing. In fact, he has written his name in the sands of time and will remain a totem of development in Ghana for a very long time.

In order to have a single point of access to paying money to government by the general public without going through much stress, President Mahama initiated the Government e-Payment Portal to make it convenient for the payment of Government taxes, fees, goods, and services online.

Ministries, Departments, and Agencies on this portal are the Accra Metropolitan Authority, Food and Drugs Authority, and the Criminal Investigation Division of the Ghana Police Service.

Others are Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana Tourism Authority, Births and Deaths Authority, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, and Minerals Commission.

The rest are the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the National Communications Authority, the National Identification Authority, and the Registrar General's Department.

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane
