Guarding against food and drink assassination: Understanding the threat and preventive measures

File photo

In recent times, the insidious act of poisoning through food and drinks has become a concerning trend, both locally and internationally. From high-profile cases to everyday individuals falling victim, the motives behind such heinous acts vary from monetary gain to jealousy, revenge, and political agendas.

Internationally, numerous cases have brought attention to this issue, with victims ranging from political figures to ordinary citizens. In Ghana and across Africa, incidents of poisoning have been reported, shedding light on the gravity of the situation.



However, it's not just the famous who are targeted; even ordinary individuals face the risk of being poisoned by those closest to them. Jealousy and greed are often cited as motives behind food and drink assassination attempts. In some cases, individuals resort to poisoning as a form of revenge or to settle personal scores.



The ease of access to toxic substances and the covert nature of poisoning make it an attractive method for those with malicious intent. Social media has contributed to the increased awareness of such incidents. Skit makers often portray scenarios where jealousy-fueled family members, friends, or business



associates resort to poisoning each other for personal gain. While some of these may seem exaggerated, they underscore the real dangers posed by such actions.



One of the most alarming aspects of food and drink assassination is the tactical approach employed by perpetrators.

Poisoning substances are often slow-acting, allowing the perpetrator to evade suspicion by creating a time gap between the act and its effects. Victims may succumb hours, days, or even weeks after ingestion, making it challenging to trace the source of the poison.



To mitigate the risk of falling victim to food and drink assassination, individuals must take proactive measures, exercise caution when dining out, and be mindful of where they eat and who handles their food. Avoid frequenting the same establishment too often, as familiarity breeds opportunities for potential attackers. Consider tracing your dining history in case of any suspicious symptoms.



Practice vigilance: Finish your drinks before leaving the table,



especially in public settings where your beverage could be tampered with in your absence. Alternatively, take your drink with you if you need to step away.



Be wary of trusted individuals: While trust is essential, it's crucial to remain cautious, especially around individuals who may have ulterior motives. Consider the possibility that someone close to you may be persuaded to carry out an attack.

Secure your surroundings: Implement security measures in your home and workplace to prevent unauthorized access to your food and drinks. Be mindful of who has access to your personal spaces and monitor any suspicious behaviour.



Maintain awareness of your social circle: Regularly assess your relationships and be vigilant for any signs of jealousy, resentment, or manipulation within your social circle. Trust your instincts and prioritize your safety above all else.



By adopting these preventive measures and remaining vigilant, individuals can reduce the risk of falling victim to food and drink assassination attempts orchestrated by jealous family members, friends, or colleagues. Awareness, caution, and proactive steps are essential in safeguarding oneself against



this sinister threat.