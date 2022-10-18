Had Nana Akufo-Addo not become President of Ghana

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo

This write-up is all about what Nana Akufo-Addo told us in 2016 and what the NPP would have been telling us today had Nana Addo not become president.

The NPP would be telling us that if Nana Addo were the President today, the fight against galamsey would have been won. They would have told us there was no way our water bodies would have been so dirty and over 500 excavators couldn’t have gone missing. Aisha Huang could not possibly re-enter Ghana and hell would have come down if Dr. Kofi Portuphy’s law firm would be defending her in court.



The NPP would have told us the Affirmation Bill would have passed by now. Every Ghanaian would have received some monies every month from the government.



If Nana Addo had not become President, the NPP would be telling us the cedi would be GHC2.00 to a dollar, inflation rate would now be 5%, a gallon of petrol would be selling for GHC 8.00, the debt to GDP ratio would be 30% and our public debt would be just GHC 130 billion.



The noise in the country would have been that by now, every district would have gotten their factory, every village in the north would have gotten their dam, every district would have gotten their $1 million a year, kenkey would be selling for GHC 0.50, and Accra would have been the cleanest city in Africa.



If Nana Addo had not become President, we would have been told that every school child would have been given a bar of chocolate every day to school, the economy would have been the robust and best in the world, the currency of Ghana, the cedi, would have been the strongest currency in the world, and Ghana would never have gone back to the IMF.

The NPP would have told us that Nana Addo would have governed the country with 50 ministers and 300 presidential staffers. They would have told us, we are still suffering because we passed the E-Levy under an incompetent government.



If Nana Addo had not become president, they would have told us all the youth would have gotten some decent job to do. They would have told us NABCO would still be alive and no allowance arrears for NABCO, National Service personnel, teacher, and nursing trainees. They would have said, by now, every Ghanaian would have had a bank account.



The NPP in their wildest dream would have told us the Accra to Kumasi, Takoradi, and Cape Coast roads would have been six lanes each, and a railroad would have been built to the North. Cape Coast would have had an airport and a harbor. Ghana would have had a sky-train by now.



Ladies and gentlemen, this country would have become more hotter than hell if Nana Addo had not become president. Today, we know Nana Addo as the weakest, laziest, and the most insensitive President of our time. Nana Akufo-Addo is the worse President since 1957, and I don’t see the reason why some members of the Executive should not go to jail.