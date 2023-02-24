Hanna Bissiw must be ashamed for her spineless condemnation and double standard

Dr. Hanna Bissiw has condemned Gloria Huze for picking nomination forms on behalf of Duffuor

I have been taken aback by the swift expression of censure by the National Women’s Organizer of NDC, Dr. Hanna Bissiw over picking of nomination form on behalf of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor at the party’s headquarters today in Accra by the Ashanti Regional Women’s Organizer, Madam Gloria Huze.

What is even more baffling is the unprincipled leadership, contemptibly lacking courage to play fairness for fear of call out and vilification. Had it not been lack of boldness and cheap populism, Hanna Bissiw would not have used her office to issue such unfortunate statement.



The question is, was Hanna Bissiw’s feministic fortitude in aberrancy when just yesterday regional chairman numbering about 16 accompanied Prof. Joshua Alabi to pick nomination form for John Dramani Mahama and openly declared support for him?.



Is it the case that the regional chairmen reserve rights but Madam Gloria Huze has not?



This behavior of going after innocent party members who exercise their right to support other candidates other than Former President John Mahama smacks of hypocrisy.



National officers of the party must respect individual democratic right. They hold those positions in trust of the people and not unto themselves for which they can do whatever pleases them.

Leadership must be exercised with candor and integrity.



Again, few weeks ago, Constituency Chairmen in Greater Accra Region promised to contribute towards payment of filing fee of Five Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedi 500,000 for Former President John Mahama and openly declared their support for his bid during a visit to the former Chief of Staff, Hon. Julius Debrah at a time their South La regional party office owes legacy rent debt of US$38,000. A classic example of ostrich character yet Hanna Bissiw was liptight.



The statement from the National Women’s Organizer condemning and threatening the Ashanti Regional Women’s Organizer with disciplinary is shameful, distasteful and hypocritical and ought to be condemned.



Finally, we call on Dr Hannah Bissiw to withdraw the said letter since she has no moral right to issue same since she had no problems with Regional and Constituency Chairmen doing same or worse.