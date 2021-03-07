Haruna toiled as youth to bring NDC to this level, his loyalty unquestionable

One of the fateful errors of our age is the belief that the freedom of expression and condescending political atmosphere we enjoy today gives us the right to insult and denigrate our leaders. In the matter of Sammy's unguided utterances, many are quick to say Hon. Haruna must accept Ultimate Responsibility and leave the scene.....accept really?

What about ultimate responsibility for our 2016 defeat? What about our 2020 defeat? The party suffered these shameful defeats not because President Mahama, our Campaign Managers and Party Chair were useless; but were a result of a series of political, human, logistical and many wanton challenges that worked against the party in these instances.....all well measured faithfuls and sympathizer of NDC know this that is why they still have faith in President Mahama.



I'm raising these concerns because not only is this notion of Ultimate Responsibility held by people remote from politics/governance, it is unfortunately held by some senior comrades, party leaders and the very Managers of the CONGRESS we all subscribe to.



Lest we forget, this smear campaign, intolerance and vested interest cost us the Rawlingses, kept many cadres on the sidelines and drove a lot of Party faithfuls from President Mahama till date. This erroneous that has been with us from 2012 is still rooted in greedy and self-seeking political actors who only seek proximity to former President Mahama and Party Leadership for personal gains rather than crowning the NDC appropriately. Sammy Gyamfi only mirrored these in his utterances on Thursday, March 4.

When Youthful Haruna and Learned Bagbin were leading the party in the late 90s and 2000s, party work was service without comfort and V8, without fancy apartments, without dole outs and so without greed. Speaker Bagbin and Hon. Haruna have paid and still paying their dues for the party and Mother Ghana without compromise.



Justice Atuguba's Supreme Court told the whole world that elections are won at the polling stations......yes, a Gyamfi's delivered polling station, constituency and infact a sight of him representing the NDC in Parliament will be a sight to behold. Persue that is you so love the Party more!



Until then, check your sight, thoughts and utterances. Anything less than these is shooting yourself and the NDC in the foot.