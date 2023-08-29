Has NPP halted the construction of Kumawu roads?

The Kumawu road

The author of this publication, a son of Kumawu/Asiampa soil, a mocked armchair journalist, is asking if the NPP government of President Nana Akufo-Addo, have desisted from the construction of the Kumawu Constituency roads they hurriedly started immediately on the announcement of the demise of Philip Basoah (Hon.), the member of parliament for the constituency?

I am yet to conduct telephone investigations to authenticate the information reaching me that all the serviceable road construction machinery brought to Kumawu to commence the reconstruction of various sections of roads within Kumawu and her satellite townships, have been removed from the area, taken to only God knows where.



I hope they had not come to fool the Kumawu constituency’s electorates to vote for them to maintain their slimmest one-seat majority, courtesy of independent member of parliament Asiamah (Hon.), in the nation’s first ever hung parliament?



I understand they have left only one broken grader/caterpillar and one or two tipper trucks in Kumawu but they are all currently stationary.



Where are the other machines and why are the roads not in active reconstruction?



Are they doing to Kumawu as they did to Assin North where the roads they had hurriedly gone to start during the re-election were stopped when they lost the election to the same obvious breacher of the 1992 Constitutional Article on the eligibility of candidate to become a parliamentarian?

Kumawu constituents cannot be taken for fools by NPP forever, the NPP leaders must take note.



Once my investigations are conducted and concluded, I shall come back to inform the public of my findings.



Rockson Adofo



Tuesday, 29 August 2023