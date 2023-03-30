Health conditions that regular yam consumption can prevent

A file photo of a yam

Consuming yam has long been a staple of cuisines all over the globe. This practice dates back to prehistory. In many various civilizations for thousands of years, the starchy vegetable and its sweet variants have played a significant role in cooking techniques and cuisines.

According to Healthline, yams are a nutritional powerhouse because of their high nutrient, mineral, and antioxidant content. In addition to being a great source of B vitamins like thiamin, riboflavin, and niacin, they are also a great source of nutritional fiber, complex carbs, potassium, and magnesium. As a result of their low glycemic index, yams can aid diabetics in improved blood sugar management.



In-depth discussion is given in this article of the nutrients in yams as well as the health issues that regular yam intake can help avoid.



Cancer



Yams are a wonderful food supply of dietary fiber, which supports a healthy digestive system. Additionally to helping the body remove toxins and other foreign substances, it can help lower the chance of cancer. It has been found that it significantly lowers the chance of many cancers. Studies suggest that consuming yams may reduce your risk of getting prostate, colorectal, and breast cancer.



Heart condition

A poor diet can lead to a number of serious problems, including heart illness. Strong arterial health benefits of yams have been found. They are a great source of dietary fiber, which serves to improve circulation, lower cholesterol, and reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke. Yams contain especially high levels of magnesium and potassium, two nutrients that support the heart by regulating blood pressure and reducing arrhythmias. Yams contain a lot of antioxidants, which reduce inflammation and blood clots, two conditions that can greatly increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.



Obesity



Due to their high fiber and low calorie content, yams are an excellent choice for those trying to shed pounds or keep their weight in check. You can control your weight and feel fuller for longer by eating yams. Yams are beneficial for controlling hunger and reducing cravings because they help to stabilize blood sugar levels.



Arthritis



Yams are also a fantastic supply of potassium, a mineral that is essential for developing strong bones. Improved bone density and a reduced chance of bone loss are both benefits of potassium. Researchers have found that yams are a great supply of calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, all of which are essential for healthy bones and teeth.