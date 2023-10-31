Hear ye this, all those underrating Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.) on his presidential ambition!

Kennedy Agyapong

Fellow Ghanaians the world over, please listen to what Rockson Adofo, the son of Kumawu/Asiampa soil, has for you concerning presidential hopeful Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.).

Many are the NPP supporters identifying with Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia in his aspirations to win the NPP flag bearer election scheduled for Saturday, 4 November 2023, that are teasing and rubbishing Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.) for not being a presidential material.



Until Kennedy registered his ambitious willingness to become the president of Ghana, most were those NPP people that hailed him and sang his praises. However, upon his declaration to contest the NPP flag bearer election to hopefully become the president of Ghana, the very those that welcomed him singing hallelujah, are now shouting crucify him.



I know for fact that Kennedy is more than a presidential material considering his positive attributes that make his insults pale to nothing. His positive qualities are indisputable!



Since I shall be putting out an audio recording on WhatsApp to emphasise why the NPP delegates must elect him the flag bearer of the party going into general election 2024, I will not spend much of my precious time on this article.

Nevertheless, let it be known and understood by those naysayers that he who God has anointed for a particular cause cannot be denied the eventual attainment of that cause.



Much as the ensemble of those NPP leadership team and their supporters see Kennedy as nobody and a misfit, let them read 1 Corinthians 1:27-28. It says, “27But God chose the foolish things of the world to shame the wise; God chose the weak things of the world to shame the strong. 28 He chose the lowly and despised things of the world, and the things that are not, to nullify the things that are”.



The above quoted gospel is strengthened by a song by the late Prophet Seth Frimpong titled, “Adea Onyame Aka No”