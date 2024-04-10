Henry Fitz and his attempt to smear Nana Aba Anamoah’s reputation

Nana Aba Anamoah

After it emerged earlier this week that a bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of Henry Fitz and his accomplices, he has suddenly turned his attention to Nana Aba Anamoah — throwing all manner of unsticking allegations at her.

The question is; why the sudden turn of his attention to Nana Aba Anamoah?



Nana Aba Anamoah has always been at the receiving end of our society’s double standards and stereotypes.



She is a highly accomplished woman, confident and highly opinionated. Over the years, she has grown deeply in her career and has had a striking voice in relation to national issues—be it in politics, economy, or personal development.



Such a character would undoubtedly be embroiled in controversies and without effort grow foe base at every corner of society.

It’s obvious that Henry Fitz wanted to have a dance in the limelight and sought the company of both Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah. But for these two women, who would have known Henry?



Today, a leech, a wannabe and a person who rode on the fame and success of these highly accomplished individuals is attempting to ruin their reputation.



Most times, it is prudent for those up there to keep their circle small—as opening up, even if with good intentions, can cause serious reputational problems.



Some people don’t have much to lose and Henry is a case in point.