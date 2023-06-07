Herbal medicines kills malaria parasites completely, ignore Dr. Hanson

A file photo

I do not know if is ignorance or is mere hatred for homemade solutions to our problems as Ghanaians, I found it very strange for a medical officer at this time and age, to say herbal drugs do not kill malaria parasites but only treat the symptoms.

The news carried by Ghana News agency and other media houses provides that, Dr. Hanson is educating the public to use only orthodox drugs for treatment of malaria as herbal drugs only treat symptoms and not the parasites.



What is even more disappointing is she educating the public with such false and unscientific claim.



On the record, there are a lot of herbal drugs, certified by our Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) which are adopted by the Ministry of Health of Ghana and are inculcated in the 2022 treatment guidelines of malaria.



I wonder how Dr. Hanson is practicing medicine without updating herself with the scientific guidelines adopted by the ministry.



There are power in herbal drugs and they are potent and efficient in what ever they are licensed for.



I will like Dr. Hanson and others who have the erroneous believe that herbal drugs are completely useless to educate themselves on the efficacy and potentials of herbal drugs, so they can add their voice to help in the advancement of the usage of herbal drugs to treat our local disease conditions.

I doubt if Dr. Hanson has seen a malaria parasite before, or care to know the pharmacodynamics of certified herbal drugs.



The truth is that, there are a lot of scientific evidence that prove that some herbal drugs are able to completely kill malaria parasites.



Our appetite for foreign goods, foreign ways of doing things is shielding our potential to grow and develop ourselves in every sector.



About three(3) weeks ago, I tested positive for malaria, I did the parasite counting with the help of other medical laboratory scientists, we were able to count, at least 803 trophozoites of plasmodium falciparum per microliters of my blood.



I decided to treat with a certified herbal drug. A repeat of the test, confirmed that, I have no malaria parasites in my blood, and of course, just after 3 hours of commencement of the treatment, all signs and symptoms that prompted the test all vanished.



I will like to use this medium to re-educate the public on the false teaching by Dr. Hanson.

Her message is false, palpable lie, misleading, and scientifically inaccurate.



I encourage everyone to embrace the fact that herbal medicine do cure malaria and kill the parasites completely. One only needs to test for the disease, and use one that is prescribed by a licensed medical practitioner, and one will also have to make sure the herbal drug is certified by the Food and Drug administration for the purpose.



I will like to call on the government through this medium to make efforts to help fund research into herbal drugs so more herbal drugs can be certified to treat our local diseases.



The Ministry of Health also need to intensity efforts to make herbal medicine or alternative medicine available in all health facilities so clients can choose the type of medical services they want.This will help make it possible for us to reduce our over reliance on foreign orthodox drugs.