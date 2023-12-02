Honoring farmers: An appeal for sincere help and effective initiatives

A group of people working on a farmland

As we celebrate our revered Farmers' Day on the first of December, it is imperative to extend our heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to the backbone of our nation's hardworking farmers whose labor sustains us all.

Their resilience, dedication, and unshakable commitment to tilting our lands to give us food every day deserve profound recognition and gratitude.



However, in my opinion, in between the celebrations and accolades, it's crucial to address the depressing reality that many of these farmers face daily with the challenges that persist in their pursuit of sustaining our agricultural sector.



Although we applaud the efforts of our farmers, we also need to critically examine the structural problems preventing them from being more productive and innovative.



The government of Ghana needs to recognize and confront the glaring differences that occur, especially when it comes to the availability and cost of essential supplies for farmers.



The agriculture industry continues to face significant challenges due to high fertilizer prices, unavailability of inputs as well and excessive rates of tractor services. These obstacles not only hinder our farmers' output but also make their already difficult occupations even more stressful.

The unfortunate truth is that farmers have not received enough support from the government to lessen their obligations in the agriculture sector. The majority of farmers, small-scale ones in particular, find it more and more difficult to pay for these crucial inputs for their crops due to the rising costs of fertilizer and other inputs.



Furthermore, many farmers are often unable to utilize mechanical farming techniques that have the potential to greatly increase their output due to the limited availability and high rate of tractor services.



The government needs to act proactively and put concrete solutions in place to support real progress and sustainability in our agriculture sector.



They should give the following actions top priority:



Subsidizing fertilizer prices:

The government should consider implementing subsidy programs to make fertilizers more affordable for farmers, particularly those in remote areas or small-scale farmers who face financial constraints. This should not be done for commercial farmers, who are already well-off.



Accessible and affordable mechanized farming services:



Initiatives aimed at providing subsidized or affordable tractor services should be established, ensuring that all farmers have access to mechanized farming methods, enhancing efficiency and productivity throughout the district, but mostly in the agricultural areas.



Investment in agricultural infrastructure:



To enhance transportation and ensure the proper preservation of agricultural products, efforts must be made to invest in and upgrade rural infrastructure, including roads, irrigation systems, and storage facilities. Poor roads in a large number of rural areas make it challenging for farmers to deliver their produce to homes and markets, particularly in the Upper West Region's Sissala enclave, which I am aware of.

Education and extension services:



Strengthening agricultural extension services and providing comprehensive education and training to farmers on modern and sustainable farming practices will significantly enhance their capabilities and yields.



Support for agribusiness development:



The government should promote the growth of agribusinesses by providing incentives, access to markets, and financial support to encourage value addition and diversity in the agricultural sector.



Farmer’s Day should serve as more than just a ceremonial event; it should serve as an alarming signal to the government of its need to implement meaningful reforms and show our farmers that it truly cares about them.

To lessen the hardships endured by our agricultural heroes who toil diligently to cultivate the land to feed the country, practical measures must be implemented.



Let this year's celebration of our farmers serve as a wake-up call for the government to give the agriculture industry top priority and funding. We cannot truly empower our farmers and guarantee food security, economic growth, and prosperity for everybody unless we provide them with strong and continuous support.