How Ghana's big and established media's obsession with social media numbers is affecting the quality of information we consume

In recent years, Ghana's big and established media houses have been criticised for their lack of originality and their increasing focus on chasing social media numbers, clicks, and engagement. Instead of creating original content that is informative, educational, and holds public figures accountable, these media houses have become lazy and are chasing after anything that trends online. As a result, the quality of information we consume is being affected.

Media houses have a responsibility to provide their audiences with credible, accurate, and relevant information. However, by abandoning their ethics and promoting anything that trends just to get the numbers, clicks, and engagement, they are failing in their duty. This has led to a decrease in the quality of information provided to the public, which can have serious consequences.



For example, if a media house promotes unverified or false information just because it is trending, it can misinform and mislead the public. This can cause panic, anxiety, and even harm, especially during times of crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic. It is therefore imperative for media houses to uphold ethical standards and verify information before disseminating it to the public.



Furthermore, the chase for social media numbers has also led to a decline in originality and creativity in content creation. Instead of creating unique and informative content, media houses are now reposting anything that is trending online. This not only shows a lack of effort on their part but also promotes a culture of laziness in the media industry. By chasing after anything that trends, media houses are losing their identity and their ability to provide unique perspectives on issues.

To address this problem, media houses need to prioritise quality over quantity. Instead of chasing after social media numbers and engagement, they should focus on creating original, informative, and thought-provoking content. They should invest in research and investigative journalism to provide their audiences with credible and accurate information. This will not only improve the quality of information consumed by the public but also promote the media industry's credibility.



To sum it, the chase for social media numbers, clicks, and engagement by Ghana's big and established media houses is affecting the quality of information we consume. By abandoning their ethics and promoting anything that trends, media houses are failing in their responsibility to provide credible and accurate information to the public. It is imperative for media houses to prioritize quality over quantity, invest in research and investigative journalism, and uphold ethical standards to promote the media industry's credibility.