How do you hand over power to NPP when you have only one vote?

Nana Akufo-Addo

The president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has declared for the third time at a rally ahead of Kumawu by-election, hee said and I quote, "I will hand over to Npp."

It baffles me when a president who should have known better could go that low to make such reckless and irresponsible comment, not once, not twice but three times. I think it's rather unfortunate.



However, to me, I think it's a fallacy for him to say the next NPP presidential candidate will win 2024 general elections by hook or crook. Even when a child in this country knows the NPP government has disappointed Ghanaians and does not deserve to come to power again.



President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, was the leader who declared “All die be die” if Ghanaians denied him the opportunity to rule. Moreover, I never doubted the speeches of Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo because, a president who was capable of declaring “All die be die” when he was yearning to be made the leader some years past is now going against all that he has clearly stated as his reasons for contesting. He had said he held the welfare of Ghanaians at heart but we see the opposite.



A president who never sympathises with the families of killed and maimed citizens during the 2020 general election at Techiman South. He did all he could to attain power but he lacks the nitty grities of leadership.



A president who never shows concern when journalists were threatened and beaten.

A president who can take his bath in the sky with billions of money when his children are starving of hunger and sitting on bare floors and bad structures to learn at school.



This same president was able to chased Dumelovor from office as the Auditor General. A man who was serving as a Ghanaian before his forced leave only to return as a Togolese.



It was alleged that this same president was able to frustrate Martin Amidu to resign as the Special Prosecutor of Ghana.



For NDC to wrestle power from this drunk with power political party, it must armed itself well to face them boot for boot. But the speeches of some of the top gurus of the NPP, like Bryan Acheampong, Lord Commey and the likes are very dangerous to the democracy of this nation.



The likes of Ursula Owusu can have that audacity to say Ghana belongs to them, NPP and they have taken their country.

A president who prefers building a National Cathedral to job creation when in an actual sense God never begged him for a home because he is not homeless and is capable.



To conclude, Nana Addo’s speech is a fuel to manipulate the 2024 general election like he and his cohorts did in the 2020 election. We in the NDC must stand bold, fearless, firm and work hard.



The speeches of the president must not be taken for granted, measures must be put in place by the NDC to curtail the ploys of the NPP.