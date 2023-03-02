0
How to develop your employees as social media brand ambassadors

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: Gladstone Atuwo

It is common knowledge that unhappy employees evoke unhappy customers. So before offering any customer-centric strategy, an employer needs to first develop an employee-centric strategic priority.

Are you aware that the brand messages of any company can comparatively spread 6 times further when shared by its employees than its corporate media outlets?

Well, according to IBM, when a lead is generated via Employee Social Selling engagement, that lead is 7 times more probably to close versus the other lead gen tactics

To achieve the above and more, the following innovative approach can guarantee you success in your customer engagement and brand equity:

Educate

The approach here is to provide employees with social media training on relevant media and audience expectations.

Secondly, establish guidelines on employer values and social media engagement policy.

And lastly, help them to establish personal brands.

Inspire

To do this, allow employees to create and share great content, provide an environment of social climate among them, and value their inputs or opinions.

Encourage

Don't block them from utilizing social media, provide support for each other, and promote their engagement with the business community.

In my conclusion, I urge employers to encourage their employees to be active on social media and avoid restricting their access. Through training, employers can leverage their workers to serve as social media ambassadors guided by objectives and brand social selling messages.

Columnist: Gladstone Atuwo
