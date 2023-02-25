How to effectively improve inventory management for SMEs in Ghana

SME improvement steps

Inventory management is all about tracking and controlling your inventory as it's bought, sold, manufactured, and stored. With that said, there are a few key improvement techniques and inventory software you can implement as a business or SME owner in Ghana to support your inventory management (and guarantee its accuracy).

Check your product availability



At this point, you need to ensure the highest availability for your A items which are your highest-demand items to avoid stock depletion



Look at the strategic segmentation of your inventory



You can do that using the Pareto principles (80:20 rule)or ABC classification of items.



In this case, your A items are those that represent or account for 80% of your sales; the B items are 15% of sales, and the C items are the final 5% of sales.



Do a review of your excess and obsolete stocks



It's best to diagnose the health of your inventory to find out if you have any debt stocks (stocks that haven't moved in at least 12 months) while the excess stocks as generally identified as those that haven't moved in at least 6 months



This step is important because it provides an idea of the value of the aging stocks



Understanding the stock-keeping unit (SKU) level of your inventory

To do that we need to know the count of the frequency of demand of stocks by the ABC items classification and the values in terms of costs. Are your A items moving and high-demand products?



This is needed to



Target the service level of the individual inventories such as ABC items



Manage your safety stock



Tailor your stocking strategy



Help in forecasting strategy



Implement replenishment strategy



Write inventory policy for your enterprise



Do a review of your Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

As a business owner or entrepreneur, it is necessary to determine the metrics for measuring your outcome and progress, and this should be customized by;



Linking your KPI to your overall supply chain strategy



Not going overboard with your KPI; limit to only the important ones



Let me suggest the following KPIs for your SCM strategy



Product availability



DIFOT (Delivery In Full, On Time) aka On Time and In Full (OTIF) Delivery.



SIFOT (Supply In Full, On Time)



Stock Turns



Forecast Accuracy

GMROI (Gross Margin Return on Investment)



Choose the Right Software



Make sure to select software that meets your functional needs like;



Alert (on low stock levels)



Ability to balance stock levels and locations



Forecasting



Inventory planning



Container optimization



Order Scheduling

Echelon inventory management



Network optimization



Scenario monitoring



S & OP (Sales and operations planning) support



Reporting