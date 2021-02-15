How writers defending Akufo-Addo's alleged corrupt government cause his downfall

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Last year, October 9, 2020, I sent a mail to one of the editors of ModernGhana news, which reads, “Good morning Sir, I can see at the moment in Ghana, the political situation in the country is very dangerous because of the forthcoming elections.”

"Even after writing a positive article about the handling of the coronavirus by Akufo Addo, still generated unfriendly comments. I don’t want to be part of it with articles that can cause political instability between the NDC and NPP. I will, therefore, lay down my pen for a while until the election is over."



“Great decision,” was the answer from the editor. Why I am writing this Mr. Okoampa-Ahoofe? When actively contributing regularly to the ‘ModernGhana News’ as a columnist, I can say that I am one of the writers that were frequently attacked daily with insults under different names than any of the writers.



The fact that John Mahama has already been declared corrupt by Ghanaians and no longer president, I focused my articles on Akufo Addo, who said he is against corruption, yet many people refused to understand me or accept the message and constantly accused me of being a member of the NPP.



They said I hate Akufo Addo, the reason I came out with harsh publications against him but this is the same treatment or discipline we had from our parents who want to bring their children up to be good people in society. Our parents never spared the rod to bring us up as bad children because they enjoy hearing your son or daughter is a good boy or girl.



I don’t hate anyone in Ghana and I am not affiliated with any political party but being a Ghanaian, I want my country to be good for me to have a better stay like all the common Ghanaians any time when I am on pension.

Mr. Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, if you are truly sincere and can turn back time, go back and compile all the articles I wrote about Akufo Addo, and you will see that everything that I said has come to pass. I am not a prophet but whatever, I said about Akufo Addo and what will happen in Ghana after being declared a winner has taken place.



Why because I didn’t spare the rod to spoil the child, while you refused to address the serious problems the Akufo Addo’s government is facing because you are related to him. I can beat my chest with confidence today that you are responsible for the downfall of Akudo Addo’s government and the chaotic political situation in the country.



I live in Belgium for over two decades, seeking political information from institutions is as easy as ABC if you have the right credentials, yet, I refused to publish anything about the corruption and money-laundering scandal which hit the Ghana Embassy in Belgium, leading to the closure of the embassy’s accounts at the ING bank, firstly, because it was close to elections and secondly, I want to avoid people attacking me of hating Akufo Addo.



One of my articles on Modern Ghana News; was directed to the Minister of Information, Hon. Kojo Vincent Oppong Nkrumah, pleading to ask Nana Akufo Addo to take over the uncompleted projects including hospitals, left by the NDC government. Surprisingly, I was attacked by some Ghanaians over that article.



Wouldn’t it have been a great achievement, with much support and respect to Nana Akufo Addo, to have taken over the projects as the hospitals would have served a meaningful purpose in this dangerous period of COVID 19 in the country?

Mr. Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe has written over 5,000 articles if it matters to any Ghanaian, find out from his articles the one he spoke against the corruption scandals that tainted the image of the current Ghanaian leader who promised to fight against corruption after Ghanaians declared Mahama and NDC corrupt?



I blame him for the current political situation in Ghana and the problems Akufo Addo is facing because if he is truly interested in the suffering of the common Ghanaians and again care about Akufo Addo, he wouldn’t have spared the rod to let Akufo Addo face such an ugly political scene in the country.



Akufo Addo was voted out, I wish him good luck as a president.