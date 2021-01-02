I can! You can! We can!

The brain is made up of more than 100 billion nerve cells that communicate

Of all the organs in the human body, one that invariably bewilders me is the brain. More often than not, I think exhaustively about the complexity of the brain, and, in fact, I’ve lost count on the number of times I’ve had to quiz myself about the wonderful nature of that three-pound organ that sits in my bony cranium.

You may probably be wondering why I’m asserting that the thoughts about the human brain leave me awestruck, right? Let me tell you why.



As one of the largest and most complex organs in the human body, the brain is made up of more than 100 billion nerve cells that communicate in trillions of connections and interconnections. It can process more than two billion bits of information in ‘just’ one second - yes, one second! It controls all functions of the body, interprets information from the outside world and, over and above all, it embodies the essence of the mind and soul.



With the above-abridged description of the complexity of the brain, don’t you think the brain is an amazing organ? Indubitably, it is.



With such a complex organ sitting top there in our heads, isn’t it low self-esteem for one to be ambivalent about his/her capabilities, to a point where one utters the phrase “ *I CAN’T* ”? If our brains can process more than two billion bits of information within a second, why should we ever think that “ *WE CAN’T* ”?



“I CAN’T” - a very common phraseology that holds us back and keeps us from following our dreams. It makes us doubtful of our inbred and acquired capabilities and potentials. It makes us feel that we are not worthy of bigger dreams. It also makes us set boundaries for ourselves and limits the scope of what we can achieve in life.



But, the reality is that we can, primarily because we have a brain with which we can think and devise feasible ways of realizing our dreams. If we tell ourselves that we can, and perhaps work assiduously towards achieving our dreams, we surely would achieve our dreams.

Our minds are the most important societies we [can] live in, for the reason that they construct all the thoughts and acts within us. If we learn to nurture our minds and make them come to terms with the fact that our bigger dreams are achievable, then we would be a step ahead towards realizing our dreams. However, if we allow ourselves to be incarcerated by the thoughts that we can’t, then, realizing our dreams would be a slim possibility.



Let me end by quoting the words of Dr William James when he said: “The greatest discovery of my generation is that human beings can alter their lives by altering their attitudes of minds”. If we really want to see changes in our lives, then, we need to start with purifying our mindsets. In other words, when we are optimistic – rather than pessimistic – about our dreams, we surely can achieve them.



My dear, YOU CAN! Be positive, and while at it, pray incessantly.



Author: Mohammed Ezzideen Yakub.



Email: ezzideenyakub@gmail.com.