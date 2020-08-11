Opinions

IMANI's hypothesis on the new register simply floundered

When hypothetical questions and analysis fail to marry practical realities, outcomes of events drown one's grandiloquent projections.

IMANI Africa's Vice President, Bright Simon's, on Saturday, 8th August, 2020, on Newsfile, unapologetically asked the Electoral Commission to rather take steps to engage those CSOs who held counter viewpoints from those of the EC in the run-up to the 2020 registration exercise.



In his view, the triumphalism of the EC is counterproductive since it needs to sit down with those anti-new register CSOs for a form of reconciliation.



I am unable to associate myself with these sentiments from Bright Simons of IMANI fame. His remorseless posturing is not only repugnant and detestable but inconsistent with their advocacy for things to be done according to established standards.



Bright Simons and his charges constantly derided the EC, ran down its proposed arrangements for the registration exercise, provided counter propositions which, in their considered view, were more workable than the those of the EC.



It has turned out that it was rather IMANI and its partners against the EC that supplied voodoo figures and unrealistic projections in the whole new registration discourse.

I could not, for the life of me, grasp the hollow defensive line mounted by Bright Simons against an obvious wrongful and misleading crusade his outfit led.



For a think tank the caliber of IMANI Africa, one expects that before it jumps into an issue of national concern, it should make sure that all angles are covered. When such avoidable loopholes are discovered in the analysis of a think tank, it dents its image and desecrates what it has achieved in the past.



Bright Simons and his family must, as a matter of urgency, apologize to the Electoral Commission and Ghanaians for providing facts and figures which were misleading and could have landed the registration exercise in jeopardy should their so-called prognostic ideas had been swallowed by the EC.



Moving forward, such all-knowing posturing by the outfit should be dispensed with. The call on the EC to call for a reconciliation is misplaced. Even if that's to be embarked upon, it should be IMANI that must extend an olive branch, not the EC.

