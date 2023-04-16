If Mahama is the weakest link in 2024, don’t worry NPP, be happy

John Mahama

Many NPP politicians and supporters claim that "if Mahama returns as the NDC's flag bearer for a second time, he will fail and the NPP will win." That's fine, but the issue is whether Mahama's second coming will allow the NDC to move into opposition, in which case the NPP should be pleased. This assertion implies that they are aware that Mahama is more capable, clever, and hardworking than Akufo Addo, and that his second arrival would consequently be a threat to the NPP.

The Ghanaian media faces the same social issues as the majority of Ghanaians, including hypocrisy, lies, and deception, making it difficult for them to uncover the truth, fortunately, I have no concern about losing my job and since I am not employed by any media company, I write the truth. If someone's second bid for president will cost the political party, why shouldn't the NPP leaders wouldn’t be thrilled about it? Instead, this has become their top issue of worry.



If Akufo Addo had even one-tenth of John Mahama's intelligence, he wouldn't have embarrassed himself in this manner as president, therefore in my opinion it is sinful for anyone to draw comparisons between him and the former president of Ghana. Tribalism, hate, and animosity have played a big role in the under-appreciation of Mahama's successes, hardworking, and effective leadership. Every serious and wise Ghanaian is aware of that because Akufo Addo has been a saw in the flesh.



As I used to say, "Whatever happens to me, benefits me," I believe Mahama's loss to Akufo Addo in the 2016 presidential election was a good thing that has helped him now. Ghanaians would not have witnessed Akufo Addo's violent and aggressively corruptible nature, incompetence, and arrogance, if that hadn't occurred. An intelligent leader who wants to run a successful government will not appoint his relative as finance minister, unless an unwise with the intention to loot the nation.



The fact that the NPP politicians are facing the threat of defeat, disappointment, and loss in the 2024 elections due to Akufo Addo's incompetence, they want to incite violence so that Mahama would be held accountable. Why would Bryan Acheampong assert that the NPP will never hand over power to the NDC and that the party will disintegrate? It is because they are aware that the NPP has failed as a political party and that their chance of success is very dim.



Considering all the unmet promises and the horrible things Akufo Addo said about John Mahama, the disgrace the NPP is attempting to avoid has already befallen them, exposing the incompetence of Akufo Addo as the worst president in the history of Ghanaian politics.

Since he failed to protect the public's funds and instead institutionalized corruption by allowing people who were deeply involved in it to continue in his administration, Akufo Addo topped the list for both incompetence and corruption.



The actual reason Ghanaians, including politicians from the NPP, especially Akufo Addo, are terrified of John Mahama's second coming is that he would come and fix the economy, and in a year or two, they will see the changes that will also reveal Akufo Addo as the least effective leader in Ghana's political history. Considering his accomplishments in Ghana as vice president and then president, John Mahama should be considered a genius; nevertheless, because Akufo Addo was unable to accomplish the same, many people are envious of and hostile toward Mahama.



If the NDC is duped into buying into this foolishness and decides to make a change by removing Mahama as the party's standard bearer, that would be their biggest error. The NPP continues to spread misleading information while being well aware that no one has the chance to defeat Mahama in a presidential election.



The intelligent ones among Ghanaians must avoid these political ruses and swindles by the NPP. You can see how harmful the current government may be by looking at fake prepared media banners by those who are making false statements against John Mahama.



The NPP politicians that claim that the government will break the 8th cycle sound like fools. In 2016, when Ghana was at its best with a flexible economy, Akufo Addo claimed that Mahama is incompetent, therefore, he will make Ghana better, and the fools among Ghanaians believed his lies and deception. So if the NPP government has destroyed Ghana beyond remedy, how can they break the 8th cycle? I will only agree if they claim that the NDC will break their incompetence.