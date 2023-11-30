Importance of solid waste material recovery facilities to the circular economy of Ghana: Case of the Jospong Group of Companies

The writer is the Director of Environmental Analysis and Consultancy

Solid waste material recovery facilities (MRFs) play a crucial role in the circular economy concept by helping to manage and reduce waste, conserve resources, and minimize environmental impacts. The circular economy is an economic model that aims to minimize waste and maximize resource efficiency. The Jospong Group has established/is currently establishing Integrated Recycling and Compost Plants (IRECOPs), also referred to as Material Recovery Facilities in all 16 Regions of Ghana. In fact, in the case of the Greater Accra Region, there are currently 2 of such facilities (One IRECOP and the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant – ACARP). Here is why MRFs are essential to the Circular Economy

concept:



Resource conservation: MRFs are designed to recover valuable materials from the waste stream, such as organics, paper, cardboard, plastics, glass, and metals. These recovered materials can be reused, recycled, or repurposed, reducing the need for virgin resources and minimizing resource depletion. By conserving resources, MRFs contribute to the circular economy's goal of keeping materials and products in use for as long as possible.



Waste reduction: MRFs separate and sort materials from mixed waste, reducing the amount of waste that ends up in landfills or incinerators. This waste reduction is a fundamental principle of the circular economy, which seeks to minimize the disposal of waste and associated environmental impacts.



Economic opportunities: MRFs create economic opportunities by generating jobs related to waste sorting, processing, and recycling. They also support a vibrant market for recycled materials and products, which can fuel economic growth and innovation.



Environmental benefits: MRFs help mitigate the environmental impact of waste disposal, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions from landfills and the energy required for manufacturing products from raw materials. This aligns with the circular economy's goal of minimizing environmental destruction.

Extended product lifecycles: Recovered materials processed at MRFs can be used to manufacture new products, extending the lifecycle of materials and reducing the need for virgin resources. This encourages product design and manufacturing that considers reuse and recycling, a central principle of the circular economy.



Energy savings: Using recycled materials in manufacturing often needs less energy compared to producing goods from raw materials, which reduces carbon emissions and aligns with the circular economy's emphasis on energy efficiency.



Design for recycling: MRFs play a role in promoting "design for recycling"



principles. Manufacturers are encouraged to create products with easy disassembly and recyclability in mind, enabling the circular flow of materials.



Circular supply chains: MRFs help establish circular supply chains by providing a regular source of recycled materials for manufacturers. This promotes the concept of using materials in closed loops, where products are returned, remanufactured, and reused.

Consumer awareness and behaviour: MRFs can raise awareness among consumers about the significance of recycling and waste reduction, encouraging more responsible consumption and disposal practices. This shift in consumer behavior is integral to the success of the circular economy.



In summary, solid waste material recovery facilities are essential to the circular economy concept as they support the recovery, reuse, and recycling of materials, reduce waste, conserve resources, and contribute to environmental and economic sustainability. They are a critical component in the transition from a linear "take-make-dispose" economy to a more sustainable and circular one.



Again, the IRECOP plants that are currently in Ghana are mobile in nature, which means they can be moved to new locations within the regions to ensure that they are effective and efficient in their day-to-day operations.