In commendation and defense of the 'Occupy Julorbi House' protest

Demonstration organised by some Ghanaians

In a democratic society, the power of the people is an undeniable force that shapes the course of governance. It is this very principle that underscores the importance of civic engagement and peaceful protest as mechanisms for holding governments accountable. Recently, we witnessed exemplary leadership and civic participation in Ghana, led by the Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor and

his gallant team at the Democracy hub.



Mr. Barker-Vormawor's initiative to organize this nationwide protest against the Nana Akufo-Addo government to highlight the worsening economic decline is very commendable. It exemplifies the essence of democracy, wherein the people have the right to voice their concerns and demand accountability from their elected leaders.



However, amid this commendable and largely peaceful protest by the youth, it is essential to highlight the unfortunate and unprofessional behavior exhibited by some personnel of the Ghana Police Service on the first day of the protest in arresting and abusing peaceful protestors.



While Mr. Baker-Vormawor and his fellow protesters upheld the principles of non-violence and inclusivity, it was disheartening to witness incidents of the police showing open disregard for the rights of peaceful protestors who were only seeking to voice their displeasure with the government’s mismanagement of the national economy and howling instances of corruption in the country.





In a democracy, protests are not just about expressing dissatisfaction; it is also a platform for citizens to demand transparency, good governance, and social justice. These demands are not just rights but responsibilities as well.



Government officials must remember that leaders are entrusted with power on



the condition that they serve the best interests of the people. The point of the protestors has been that the government is not serving their interest and the government must do well to listen to this.



On the conduct of the demonstrators, I wish to commend Mr. Baker-Vormawor and his team of organizers for their exemplary and remarkable commitment to the principles of non-violence and inclusivity. Their ability to steer such a large public protest peacefully in the face of open aggression as witnessed on the first of the protest was truly commendable. Through their guidance, the protest



remained peaceful and in the process demonstrated that Ghanaians can express their concerns without resorting to violence.

Despite unfortunate incidents on the part of the Ghana police, the protest was a testament to the fact that power indeed resides in the people, and no matter the level of aggression people's power triumphs over tyranny. It was such a beauty to see people from diverse backgrounds and political affiliations coming together with a common goal of ensuring that their voices were heard. This ultimately showcased the strength of collective action and a shared vision for a better Ghana.



Ghana where the people are placed at the center of all governmental policies and programmes and where government officials are responsive to the demands of the people. In the aftermath of the “OccupyJulorbi House protest, it is essential that the Akuffo Addo-Bawumia government takes note of the genuine concerns about worsening economic hardship and political corruption raised by the protestors and conducts a thorough review of its police and program to bring immediate relief to the people and not partisan politics as usual.



Instances where police actions appeared to have infringed on the rights of peaceful protesters must be investigated thoroughly and culprits punished according to law.



In conclusion, I applaud Oliver Baker-Vormawor and his team at the Democracy Hub for such a raise the germane concerns of the majority of Ghanaians in the face of obvious and shameful attempts by the Ghana police service to frustrate the protest. The OccupyJublorbi House protest has reminded the nation, especially the youth, that democracy is not a spectator sport but rather, it is a continuous, participatory endeavor where citizens play a vital role in shaping the nation's destiny.