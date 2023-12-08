In search of a progressive running mate: Beyond Akan or Ashanti, competence is key

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the NPP for 2024 presidential election

As the political landscape gears up for the 2024 elections, the crucial decision of selecting a running mate for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia demands a focus on qualities that transcend regional affiliations.

In a country rich in diversity, our emphasis should be on progressive thinking and behavior, attributes that can foster positive change and resonate with voters across the spectrum.



The emphasis should not be on tribal identity. Regardless of geographical roots, it's crucial to recognize that competence, a progressive mindset, and an entrepreneurial outlook should be the primary criteria for the selection of a running mate. A candidate's ability to engage in vigorous campaigning and appeal to a broad audience, including business and middle-class swing voters, is vital for a successful electoral strategy.



Kwahus, for instance, may have historical ties to specific regions like Ashanti, Eastern and Central but what truly matters is their ability to contribute to a resounding victory in 2024. Dr. Bryan Acheampong is highlighted as an example of someone possessing the necessary qualities to ensure success in the upcoming elections, showcasing a commitment to change and the capacity to bring diverse groups together.



Furthermore, the call for a running mate who can address the concerns of the disgruntled and energize the political base for victory in 2024 underscores the importance of leadership that goes beyond regional or tribal affiliations. The language used should emphasize unity and inclusivity, focusing on the shared identity of being Akan rather than delving into divisive distinctions such as Ashanti.



In conclusion, forward-thinking approach that transcends tribal considerations must be looked at. It encourages a mindset that places competence, progressive values, and the ability to unite diverse segments of the population at the forefront of the decision-making process. By doing so, the political leadership can ensure a formidable and inclusive campaign leading up to the 2024 elections.



Dr. Bryan Acheampong appears to be a strong candidate for partnering with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 general election.

Bryan as a running mate brings a compelling blend of inclusivity, dynamism, financial strength, the ability to galvanize the party base, and the skill to inspire hope among disheartened party members. This combination could contribute to a well-rounded and energized campaign.



