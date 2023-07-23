In the wake of the Cathedral scandals, Attorney General Godred Dame secretly resigns to avoid public humiliation

Godfred Dame

"You brood of vipers, why are you running from the coming judgment?" I would like to ask Godfred Dame, the current attorney general this question.

In reality, Akufo Addo and all of his appointees continue to be the worst leaders in Ghana's political history, therefore; Ghanaians shouldn't expect success from any politician or judge functioning in the administration of the NPP government. A leader that lacks vision and intelligence, doesn’t excel, everything he or she does will be a complete failure.



Godfred Dame won't let his opponents rest because he values his position as attorney general over that of the Almighty God, but he is unaware that the Supreme God, whom his people sincerely revere, is not as corrupt as he is. Godfred Dame ought to have displayed a clear and honest legal system in a nation where the judicial system has come under harsh criticism because of pervasive corruption, injustice, and favoritism; yet, he can't because he works for the president.



A government based on criminology neither advances a nation nor gives its citizens comfort, as I have previously mentioned in the majority of my articles. The NPP is like a wolf going for chickens and tearing them apart, yet they have the nerve to condemn a government that improved life for Ghanaians and saw a surge in both domestic and foreign investments thanks to businesses blooming all across the nation, under the administration of the former Ghanaian leader, John Mahama.



The cathedral project, which was originally Akufo Addo's pledge to God and later criminally shifted to become a state-sponsored project, has come under fire for its pervasive corruption. Despite several domestic and foreign donations, the foundation has not yet been established. When Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the MP for North Tongu, claimed that the Attorney General was profiting from the cathedral project in June of last year, Godfred Dame threatened to sue MP Sam Ablakwa to withdraw the claim.



No Ghanaian media outlet missed Attorney General, Godfred Dame’s, request that MP Ablakwa withdraw the accusation against him. However, until North Tongu MP shared on social media on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, that the Attorney General, who is known to be a member of the Executive Council of the National Cathedral, had resigned, Ghanaians were unaware of the resignation. The Attorney General had left the cathedral board on January 19, 2023, according to the post.

I need to know from Godfred Dame why, after resigning in January, he didn't announce it to the public or no media revealed it until MP Ablakwa did so just this week.



Godfred Dame withheld the news of his resignation from the public for several reasons, including the fact that he knew the allegations made against him by Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa were accurate, that the information would reveal the extent of the NPP's corruption, and that the public would come to understand how the NPP not only views Ghanaians as fools but also has no respect for them. That much is true; a government that values its citizens will never lie to them.



Didn't Akufo Addo vow to lower the taxes he claimed that Mahama has heaped on Ghanaians? But it turns out that he is the only Ghanaian president to have enacted more taxes than any other president. The terrible aspect is that no one has any idea where all the money goes because Ghana is in debt, the economy has collapsed, and there has been little progress in many areas of the country, including the Ashanti region, which is the NPP's heartland. If this isn't craziness, then certainly it is ignorance.



Akufo Addo promised to use Anas’ principles to combat corruption, which has never existed in Ghanaian politics. Today, the president who vowed to protect the public coffers has proven to be the most deceitful and corrupt figure in Ghanaian politics to the extent that he has seriously corrupted NPP politicians in his administration and even did instruct the Mafia Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to unfreeze the assets of another corrupt NPP official, the late Kwadzo Owusu Afriyie.



Currently, the National Identification Authority is issuing non-Ghanaian national cards with a validity of one year for a cost of $120, and during the COVID era, foreign passengers were liable to $150 per COVID test. Since there hasn't been any advancement or growth under the NPP regime, knowledgeable Ghanaians have a right to inquire about the government where all the money goes.

Following the announcement by MP Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa that Godfred Dame had secretly resigned from the cathedral's board of directors since January, Ghanaians were amazed to hear from the Attorney General that "In the circumstances, I hereby respectfully notify you of my immediate resignation as secretary to the executive council." I pray for God's blessings to be upon the organization in the coming years. What a shame, Godfred Dame? Do you expect Ghanaians to revere you despite your disrespect for them? I'm sorry, but I won't.



Serious Ghanaians should take Godfred Dame's behavior as a warning that, even though he works for Akufo Addo and the NPP government, he doesn't have faith in them. He doesn’t trust Akufo Addo. More importantly, he did it to maintain his dignity; sadly, this dignity has been so thoroughly tarnished that no amount of bleach will be able to restore its transparency.



Since what you have seen is only the tip of the iceberg, if you allow them to rig this election, you will have to stand in line to buy chicken intestines in the market. You will experience the most trying circumstances that will drive many parents to sell their kids, kill themselves, or use them for "Sika Duro."



I will not stop warning Ghanaians about this treacherous regime. Although I am not a prophet, since my articles are accurate, I see myself better than the so-called nation's bogus prophets.