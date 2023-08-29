Insulting the Chief of Staff is a 'No go'!

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

There is a Lebanese adage that says, “If a camel sees its hump, it will fall and break its neck!”

This is about anyone who attempts to strip people naked when they are barren and naked! That is the irony of politics, which does not go well with losers and rejected candidates! I have always opined that in politics, there are two kinds of affiliations:



The support for a candidate you so love that you would go to all legal ends to ensure that they achieved their aim and stand by them through thick and thin. It is called, “Loyalty”, the same that I have for both Nana Akufo-Addo and Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.



Alignment to a candidate that you believe will win and pray you get rewarded for the effort. It is called, “Convenience!”



On the issue of Bawumia, it is neither of the two scenarios mentioned above. My commitment to him falls within the “exception to the rule”! His cause is now my personal “Business” for many considerations one being his solid unflinching support for his Boss, His Excellency, the President whom I support with every breath in me, and the NPP whose colors run in my veins.



That said, let me add that it is pathetic for the blind to mock the seeing! When Alan and his assigns were dishing out money in a frantic effort to buy votes, were they implementing their “Godly” affair to move heaven on earth to ensure victory?

However, due to spite and hatred, the Chief of Staff is now being accused of sitting in the office of the National Women’s Organiser buying votes, which the erratic accusers described as an act of corruption. How does that figure and what logic does it follow? It makes me, really, sad to see people with good



prospects in politics burn themselves and their careers for no other reason than hatred and an affinity for disrespecting elders.



Insulting the “Old Lady” is tantamount to insulting mothers and sisters, a precedent, totally, against our traditions and culture. It may have become the norm for novices in politics to misbehave to be relevant, but this has a boomerang effect, which is utterly destructive and more painful than getting stung by stretched elastic! And so what if the Chief of Staff was in an executive’s office?



How many times have we made our way to offices and rooms where our favorite elder was present just to be acknowledged! Were we getting paid to do that? No! Why is it now that we accuse well-wishers of getting paid by the chief of staff to celebrate her? Or are those shuffling through to see her selling their conscience?



That is a serious accusation! What sort of reasoning is that? What at all is the

crime that this “Old Lady” has committed? Is it because she is holding the fort for the president pragmatically?



The clamour for Hon Akosua Frema Osei Opare to become Bawumia’s running mate started as soon as we won the 2020 elections because the people knew they were going with Dr. Bawumia come 2024. I informed her of this development. She told me point-blank, “Fadi, mepamokyeow, mongya me na ma brε”, to wit, “Fadi, please all should leave me alone, I am tired!”



But, if the party is adamant and wants her by hook or crook, so be it. If you do not like that, then find a wall to wail on, εnfa ho.



Truth be said, she has taken care of this government in a very honest manner so much so that she has made enemies for herself. If we cannot appreciate the good works of some appointees because of our interests, then we will be defeating the purpose of our struggles for NPP all these years.



On a personal note, I hail, appreciate, venerate, and, respect the

Chief of Staff, who was once called, “Mummy” by the very people insulting her today! What happened?



Me nuanom, εyε notboaseε nkoaa! Let us desist from this abusive culture! Mother Ghana expects better from us, much better at all!



