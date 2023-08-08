Internet data usage in Ghana

The writer

Internet usage has become exceedingly expensive in Ghana in recent times, and it appears that no agency in Ghana is addressing this critical issue.

Telecom and ISP operators are capitalizing on technological advancements where virtually everything relies on the internet, resulting in an unbearable situation for the majority of people.



Many facets of life, including virtual education, remote work, entertainment, essential activities like church services and social events, as well as other life necessities, now heavily depend on internet connectivity and data.



I firmly believe that we should consider subsidizing or reducing taxes that contribute to the exorbitant cost of internet data.



Such a move could have a positive impact on our national economy. Improved internet accessibility can bring benefits to all sectors of our economy, as internet data has become the fuel that drives almost everything in today's world.



From my personal standpoint, I've encountered situations where I use the internet for tasks such as online banking, health and wellness applications, accessing transportation services, ensuring online security through CCTV surveillance, participating in church activities, enabling my children's online classes, staying informed with accurate news, and maintaining meaningful connections with distant family members.

We're currently witnessing a global trend where industries are swiftly transitioning online, which enhances their competitiveness in the global marketplace. Ghana's emphasis on digitization stands as a pivotal aspect of our economy, positioning nearly every sector and agency within the digital landscape.



I strongly believe that many concerned citizens share a similar viewpoint or have experienced even more challenging situations than those I've described here.



Nowadays, using any app seems to rapidly deplete your internet data, leaving you with empty allowances before you even realize it.



While the government depends on levies and taxes from data and communication services, the current scenario has led to disruptions, hindering industries from realizing their full potential.



Non-essential online content could potentially be subject to premium charges or taxes, while essential services such as GPS location apps, hospital applications, internet banking, educational materials, B2B or B2C services, government agencies, online church activities, educational platforms, news portals, and blogging sites should remain unaffected.

In conclusion, facilitating more affordable and accessible internet access in Ghana has the potential to significantly enhance our economy and strengthen our global competitiveness. It is imperative for the government to consider implementing these measures for the betterment of our nation.



There is the need to address the challenges of internet data affordability and accessibility.



It is important to find viable solutions that empower individuals, businesses, and communities across the country.