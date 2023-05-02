Intimidation or threats will not be succumbed to

The NDC flag

The likes of Bryan Acheampong and other visionless politicians at the helm of affairs in our beloved country will soon mar the beauty of our Ghanaian democracy.

The New Patriotic Party and its individuals think Ghana should always be a nation with autocratic leadership, a one party system of governance hence, make reckless, irresponsible, undemocratic, unguided statements, and remarks whenever they have the opportunity to speak to their members.



NDC and Ghanaians can never sit unconcerned once again to see NPP changing verdicts like it was done in the 2020 general elections when verdicts of the presidential and parliamentary elections were padded with lies.



Let me state categorically that, NDC shall go into election 2024, and be victorious!



This becomes necessary following the unconstitutional statement by a statesman, honorable enough to be responsible in handling and executing a mandate given him. Bryan Acheampong has made an uncouth statement that "NPP will never handover power to the NDC in 2024 even if the NDC wins the election" come 2024.



A lawmaker who could have known best could go wayward as such making an extreme or overboard remark because of power? If transition of power isn't the best of democracy, do you think NDC could have handed over power to to the NPP in 2001?

Bryan has proved to the Ghanaian populace that he has nothing to offer but violence by his unguided statement. Although, we, Ghanaians find ourselves in an unbearable economic hardships, NPP wants a transition of government but beat war drums?



Is such a ruling party serious? Same unguided remarks were made by Nana Akufo - Addo, Lord Commey, and this time, Bryan Acheampong?



Is it the fear of failure that is staring at them that calls for such misconduct? Let Ghanaians grade their performance as either best or poor as they claim to have worked best in the interest of Ghanaians.



NPP should be rest assured that the NDC's victory in 2024 elections is unstoppable, a done deal and no man born of a woman can prevent it.



We did it in 1992, 1996, 2008, 2012 and it shall again happen in 2024!